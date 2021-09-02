2021 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

Bluejacket volleyball
Head coach: Colin Dickey
Assistant coaches: Ellen Wander, Niki Pfutzenreuter, Christine Steman, Heidi Heifort.
Who are the players to watch this year? Senior Makenzie Coplan will be looked upon to provide the leadership we know she is capable of. Ada Schlenker will be looked upon to build from a strong performance last year. We will also look to Junior setter Brooklyn Dickey and Senior Setter Ivy Wadzink to feed the ball to our big hitters.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We only have 3 returners from last year’s varsity team so in essence this is a brand new team so look for them to build good team chemistry early on.
What challenges will the team face? Our entire back row graduated so will look to Junior Abigail Wimmer and Senior Abigail Semler to step up which I’m confident they both can do.
What are your goals for the 2021 season? To continue to improve on what we have accomplished the past 3 years. The girls have bought into what we are trying to do as a program and it is starting to pay off.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Monticello and North Branch, Section: Andover and Forest Lake.
Bluejacket football
Head coach: Shane M. Weibel
Assistant coaches: Matt Braaten, Joe Lakeberg, Jody Ledahl, Brandon Houtsma, Lance Olson.
Who are the players to watch this year? Adam Hamed, Ari Sullivan, Andre Hall, Braden Jones,
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Getting skill people into space and staying healthy
What challenges will the team face? Depth keeping people healthy
What are your goals for the 2021 season? Compete, compete, compete. Have a great football season and a normal one.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Andover is the returning champ and should be the favorite, Elk River was added to the section.
Bluejacket girls tennis
Head coach: Thea Lowman
Assistant coaches: Sabrina Willette, Jennifer Magnuson, James Sullivan.
Who are the players to watch this year? Returning senior letter-winners Keziah Bulabon, Chloe Hajek, Maddie Lawrence, Natalie Randall, and Madeline Troolin as well as returning junior letter-winner Ava Lowman
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The core of our team is a group of athletes who are passionate about tennis and are positive leaders, which is an excellent combination. We are looking for these players to help guide those new to varsity. These core leaders and several other players have been working on their tennis games and competing in tournaments in the off-season, so we’re focusing on using their past experiences and successes as a foundation for confidence during tough matches.
What challenges will the team face? Replacing seniors lost to graduation is always one of the challenges of a season. Half of the doubles line-up from last season graduated, so we’re working on finding those doubles pairings that will be most effective for the team.
What are your goals for the 2021 season? Overall, our goal is to become a stronger, deeper tennis team by boosting our individual tennis games each time we step on the courts. In doing so, we’re looking to clinch those 4 team points needed to win each match.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Becker, Chisago, Monticello. Section: Elk River and Duluth East typically prove to be top teams. This year Brainerd and Pequot Lakes have been added to our section, and both have strong programs.
Bluejacket boys soccer
Head coach: Joe Kassa
Assistant coaches: David Stebbins
Who are the players to watch this year? Erik Kindem will be leaned on pretty heavily as our most experienced player and our goalie, but I think the entire team has a lot of potential and I’m anticipating there will be flashes throughout the season that may catch some teams off guard.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The biggest key will be working as a cohesive group. Shifting as a team on and off the ball. Understanding roles and responsibilities, and playing to our strengths.
What challenges will the team face? We are a young team with very little experience, so the learning curve will be steep for several players.
What are your goals for the 2021 season? Of course the goal is always to win and be successful, but we also have to build a good foundation with all the young players so that they gain valuable experience and set themselves up for the next couple years.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Monticello is always one of the stronger teams in the conference, but Princeton had a very strong season last year, and are looking to improve on that with some of their returning Seniors.
Bluejacket girls soccer
Head coach: Michael Galligan
Assistant coaches: Steve Larson, Viva Anderson, Tyler Hayft
Who are the players to watch this year? Senior Captains Jenna Hari, Rachel O’Donovan, and Kaitlin King have already begun to provide excellent leadership for the squad. Our attack this year is an all Junior group, Emily Nystrom will be at the helm as a center midfield playmaker with Jaidan Wilkinson, Payton Danileson, and Anika Larson in the forward line generating the shots. O’Donovan and Hari round out the attack with excellent support from the defensive midfield positions. The defense will be anchored by Junior Mariah Martin, a 4 year starter with a level of tenacity that is destructive to opposing attacks. Martin will be joined in the center defense by freshmen starter Audrey Herbst who plays with the maturity of a veteran. On the outside in defense will be Junior Sophia Masters and Sophomore Carley Halstengard, both players making great strides in the past year to catapult into starting positions. In the goal this year is a returning field player we’ve converted to Goalkeeper, Sophomore Samantha Schmidt, Sam is an incredibly fast learner with a drive to do all she can for her team and we’re excited to see her progress through the season.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Creating the chemistry needed to keep our defensive line organized and working together and in concert with the goalkeeper is imperative to holding back opposing attacks. We must transition to a more complex offensive team with the ability to create attacks from all parts of the field to increase our scoring potential. To that end we’ve made a lot of adjustments, moving players to new positions where their speed and skills can be tapped for additional chances.
What challenges will the team face? Considering the changes in lineup and increased complexity of formation it will take quick adjustment and adaptation to become a smooth running cohesive squad on the field.
What are your goals for the 2021 season? Operate as a close knit squad that takes care of each other. Compete with strength and honor at the highest level of conference and post season play.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? St. Francis will likely be a tough defending Mississippi 8 conference champion with a lot of players returning.
Centennial, Andover, and Blaine are perennial top tier teams in Section 7AAA and look to be very good again.
Bluejacket boys cross country
Head coach: Josh Lowman
Assistant coaches: Linda Droubie, Katie Adams.
Who are the players to watch this year? Jaxon Jones, state entrant and all-conference, Blake Roberts, all conference
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Staying healthy and pack running for both squads.
What challenges will the team face? Developing a duo or trio of front runners to complement our depth.
What are your goals for the 2021 season? Both squads are looking to maintain their spots in the top three of our conference. They also both look to walk into some stiff competition in the newly formed 7AAA section.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Big Lake returns a talented squad and looks to defend their Mississippi 8 title on their home course as they host. Monticello will be right there pushing them with the Bluejackets looking to mix it up as well. Sections: Centennial, Duluth East, Forest Lake, and Andover.
Bluejacket girls cross country
Head coach: Josh Lowman
Assistant coaches: Linda Droubie, Katie Adams.
Who are the players to watch this year? Makenna Sjoberg, all-conference, Kendyl Izzo, out last year with broken foot.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Staying healthy and pack running for both squads.
What challenges will the team face? Gaining experience (graduated our entire team minus Makenna).
What are your goals for the 2021 season? Both squads are looking to maintain their spots in the top three of our conference. They also both look to walk into some stiff competition in the newly formed 7AAA section.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Monticello looks again to be the team to beat with the girls from Becker following behind them. After that, it will be a dog fight from teams like Chisago Lakes, Cambridge-Isanti, Big Lake and Princeton mixing it up. Sections: Forest Lake, Duluth East, and Andover.
Bluejacket girls swimming and diving
Head coach: Gary Gotz
Assistant coaches: Kate Goebel - Varsity Asst., Jamie Dary- JV Asst., Parker Brown - Diving
Who are the players to watch this year? We have a very strong group of Senior this year including Emma Bellows, Katelyn Berg, Kasey Catton, Maegan Jones , Millie Kroschel,Zoey Pisula and led by Captains Jillian Edblad and Caiya Gibbs. Some other strong section performers this year will be Juniors Olivia Hansen and Cassandra Thompson , Sophomores Quincy Gibbs and Ari Melby, and Freshman Olivia Thompson.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Lots of hard Work! We have a fairly large, fairly young squad this year so the key will be for the older girls to step up and be leaders and the younger girls to follow and find their place in the lineup.
What challenges will the team face? We are young and we do not have a great number of year round swimmers compared to many of the teams we compete against, and that’s okay. We just have to work that much harder during the season
What are your goals for the 2021 season? Our goals for this year are to grow as a team and for everyone to work hard, find success and most of all have fun!
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference - Monticello is always powerful. Section 7AA Blaine and Anoka will return strong teams this year.
