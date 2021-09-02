CI May 22_transparent.png

Bluejacket volleyball

2021 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

2021 Bluejacket volleyball: (front row, from left) Rachel Vick, Abi Bergloff, Abby Semler, Sophie Meissen, Taylor Anderson, Abigail Wimmer, (back row) coach Niki Pfutzenreuter, coach Ellen Wander, Jordyn Paitl, Ivy Wedzink, Brooklyn Dickey, Alice Steman, Makenzie Coplen, Sky Arends, Ada Schlenker, Lauren Schreder, and coach Colin Dickey.

Head coach: Colin Dickey

Assistant coaches: Ellen Wander, Niki Pfutzenreuter, Christine Steman, Heidi Heifort.

Who are the players to watch this year? Senior Makenzie Coplan will be looked upon to provide the leadership we know she is capable of. Ada Schlenker will be looked upon to build from a strong performance last year. We will also look to Junior setter Brooklyn Dickey and Senior Setter Ivy Wadzink to feed the ball to our big hitters.

What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We only have 3 returners from last year’s varsity team so in essence this is a brand new team so look for them to build good team chemistry early on.

What challenges will the team face? Our entire back row graduated so will look to Junior Abigail Wimmer and Senior Abigail Semler to step up which I’m confident they both can do. 

What are your goals for the 2021 season? To continue to improve on what we have accomplished the past 3 years. The girls have bought into what we are trying to do as a program and it is starting to pay off. 

Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?   Conference: Monticello and North Branch, Section: Andover and Forest Lake.

 

Bluejacket football

2021 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

2021 Bluejacket football (in numeric order): Ryan Cooper, Merle Mauer, Andre Hall, Ari Sullivan, Brayden Johnson, Colton Skoglund, Ethan Bouley, Elias Dee, Logan Henderson, Braden Jones, Devin Larson, Wyatt Arndt, Adam Hamed, Jaxson Skoglund, Brayden Coplan, Preston Anderson, Kaden Graham, Owen Maikkula, Isaac Maurer, Tyvion Williams, Xavion Bell, Jonny Ziebarth, Cyrus Mattson, Denver Westman, Lincoln Larsen, Darren Spencer, Colten Deitz, Lucas Daigle, Connor Johnson, Drew Matheny, Landon Wilson, Broc Miller, Leo Scott, Carter Hermanson, Kemuel Acosta, Ben Boisen, Josh Carlson, Laiken Brasch, Trevor Boettcher, Dalton Muehlberg, and Cooper Laase.

Head coach: Shane M. Weibel

Assistant coaches: Matt Braaten, Joe Lakeberg, Jody Ledahl, Brandon Houtsma, Lance Olson.

Who are the players to watch this year? Adam Hamed, Ari Sullivan, Andre Hall, Braden Jones,

What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Getting skill people into space and staying healthy

What challenges will the team face? Depth keeping people healthy

What are your goals for the 2021 season? Compete, compete, compete. Have a great football season and a normal one.

Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?   Andover is the returning champ and should be the favorite, Elk River was added to the section.

Bluejacket girls tennis

2021 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

2021 Bluejacket girls tennis (in no particular order): Keziah Bulabon, Christy Haglund, Chloe Hajek, Maddie Lawrence, Natalie Randall, Madeline Troolin, Leslie Bleess, Ava Lowman, Erin Baker, Hannah Bingham, Morgan Okerlund, Isabelle Sullivan, Lyla Hajek, and Evie Porta.

Head coach: Thea Lowman

Assistant coaches: Sabrina Willette, Jennifer Magnuson, James Sullivan.

Who are the players to watch this year? Returning senior letter-winners Keziah Bulabon, Chloe Hajek, Maddie Lawrence, Natalie Randall, and Madeline Troolin as well as returning junior letter-winner Ava Lowman

What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The core of our team is a group of athletes who are passionate about tennis and are positive leaders, which is an excellent combination. We are looking for these players to help guide those new to varsity. These core leaders and several other players have been working on their tennis games and competing in tournaments in the off-season, so we’re focusing on using their past experiences and successes as a foundation for confidence during tough matches.

What challenges will the team face? Replacing seniors lost to graduation is always one of the challenges of a season. Half of the doubles line-up from last season graduated, so we’re working on finding those doubles pairings that will be most effective for the team. 

What are your goals for the 2021 season? Overall, our goal is to become a stronger, deeper tennis team by boosting our individual tennis games each time we step on the courts. In doing so, we’re looking to clinch those 4 team points needed to win each match. 

Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?  Conference: Becker, Chisago, Monticello. Section: Elk River and Duluth East typically prove to be top teams. This year Brainerd and Pequot Lakes have been added to our section, and both have strong programs.

Bluejacket boys soccer

2021 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

2021 Bluejacket boys soccer: (front row, from left) Kenny Sanchez, Roggie Sanchez, Franky Stricker, Porter Nelson, Ethan Brown, Cash Vangelof, Adam Stebbins, Shawn Martin, Colin Rouse, (middle row) Jaxson Nins, Jack Hutchens, Jaime Madsen, Josh Bauer, Justin Sauze, Tristen Oelrich, Isaiah Brady, Austin Carpenter, Corbin Halsteinsgord, (back row) Jayden Kuhlman, Trey Darling, Alex Simpson, Logan Carpenter, Michael Williams, Erik Kindem, AJ Nelson, Gavin McDonald, Trevor Rettmann, Josh Foley, and Grady Arends.

Head coach: Joe Kassa

Assistant coaches: David Stebbins

Who are the players to watch this year? Erik Kindem will be leaned on pretty heavily as our most experienced player and our goalie, but I think the entire team has a lot of potential and I’m anticipating there will be flashes throughout the season that may catch some teams off guard.

What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The biggest key will be working as a cohesive group. Shifting as a team on and off the ball. Understanding roles and responsibilities, and playing to our strengths.

What challenges will the team face? We are a young team with very little experience, so the learning curve will be steep for several players.

What are your goals for the 2021 season? Of course the goal is always to win and be successful, but we also have to build a good foundation with all the young players so that they gain valuable experience and set themselves up for the next couple years.

Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?  Monticello is always one of the stronger teams in the conference, but Princeton had a very strong season last year, and are looking to improve on that with some of their returning Seniors.

Bluejacket girls soccer

2021 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

2021 Bluejacket girls soccer: (front row, from left) Victoria Fiereck, Payton Danielson, Carley Halstensgard, Sophia Schwappach, Audrey Venhuizen, Amelea Criswell, Ava Hari, Halle Bergman, Remijia Challander, Adelin Martel, Claire Michaels, Jenna Hari, Anika Larson, Jaleia Pitschka, (middle row), Phoenix Fure, Ava Hilger, Zoe Tweeten, Tanya Ngo, Christiana Smisson, Deanna Brown, Kayla Wilkinson, Makenna Caza, Mariah Martin, Rachel O’Donevan, Jaidan Wilkinson, Audrey Herbst, Olivia Goldeman, Kendall Tweeten, Ariendha Faucher, (back row) Delainy Gates, Kira Zagars, Shay Zagars, Kirsten Ziesmer, Samantha Schmidt, Jenessa Bliss, Teddi Sullivan, Emily Nystrom, Gloria Friedland, Abby Herbert, Kayleigh Weidendorf, (side photo) Athena Cooper, and Sophia Masters.

Head coach: Michael Galligan

Assistant coaches: Steve Larson, Viva Anderson, Tyler Hayft

Who are the players to watch this year? Senior Captains Jenna Hari, Rachel O’Donovan, and Kaitlin King have already begun to provide excellent leadership for the squad.  Our attack this year is an all Junior group, Emily Nystrom will be at the helm as a center midfield playmaker with Jaidan Wilkinson, Payton Danileson, and Anika Larson in the forward line generating the shots. O’Donovan and Hari round out the attack with excellent support from the defensive midfield positions. The defense will be anchored by Junior Mariah Martin, a 4 year starter with a level of tenacity that is destructive to opposing attacks.  Martin will be joined in the center defense by freshmen starter Audrey Herbst who plays with the maturity of a veteran.  On the outside in defense will be Junior Sophia Masters and Sophomore Carley Halstengard, both players making great strides in the past year to catapult into starting positions.  In the goal this year is a returning field player we’ve converted to Goalkeeper, Sophomore Samantha Schmidt, Sam is an incredibly fast learner with a drive to do all she can for her team and we’re excited to see her progress through the season.

What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Creating the chemistry needed to keep our defensive line organized and working together and in concert with the goalkeeper is imperative to holding back opposing attacks. We must transition to a more complex offensive team with the ability to create attacks from all parts of the field to increase our scoring potential.  To that end we’ve made a lot of adjustments, moving players to new positions where their speed and skills can be tapped for additional chances.

What challenges will the team face? Considering the changes in lineup and increased complexity of  formation it will take quick adjustment and adaptation to become a smooth running cohesive squad on the field.

What are your goals for the 2021 season? Operate as a close knit squad that takes care of each other.  Compete with strength and honor at the highest level of  conference and post season play.

Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?   St. Francis will likely be a tough defending Mississippi 8 conference champion with a lot of players returning.

Centennial, Andover, and Blaine are perennial top tier teams in Section 7AAA and look to be very good again.

Bluejacket boys cross country

2021 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

2021 Bluejacket boys cross country: (front row, from left) Oliver Meyer, Owen Goetz, Aiden Knudsvig, Malcolm Blake, Austin Burgess, Zander Gallmeier, Chase Imker, Dax Gustafson, (second row) Aiden Larkin, Ethan Kock, Judah Porta, Lucashio Larsen, Hunter Jacobson, Kevin Hansen, Leo Edblad, Micah Gustafson, Ethan Bergloff, Brian Rogers, Judd Woehrle, (third row) Phillip Yerigan Robert Mollinedo, Keagen Lowman, Connor Bickford, Brennan Blake, Weston Catton, Austin Peterson, Vincente Tighe, Jonas Kennedy, Josh Provost, Jacob Hadjiyanis, (back row) Noah McGovern, Dwayne Peterson, Tyler Gustafson, Elric Breeding, Tristen Carpenter, Reese Bickford, Aiden Timmar, Evan Goebel, Vicente Reyes, and Travon Williams.

Head coach: Josh Lowman

Assistant coaches: Linda Droubie, Katie Adams.

Who are the players to watch this year? Jaxon Jones, state entrant and all-conference, Blake Roberts, all conference

What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Staying healthy and pack running for both squads.

What challenges will the team face? Developing a duo or trio of front runners to complement our depth.

What are your goals for the 2021 season? Both squads are looking to maintain their spots in the top three of our conference.  They also both look to walk into some stiff competition in the newly formed 7AAA section.

Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?   Big Lake returns a talented squad and looks to defend their Mississippi 8 title on their home course as they host.  Monticello will be right there pushing them with the Bluejackets looking to mix it up as well. Sections: Centennial, Duluth East, Forest Lake, and Andover. 

Bluejacket girls cross country

2021 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

2021 Bluejacket girls cross country: (front row, from left) Winny McCourt, Athena Schoen, Adella Carass, Kendyl Izzo, Bekah Treichel, Lydia Smisson, Brooke Jankovich, Ava Milz, Kenna Sjoberg, Faith Foley, Molly Larson, (back row) Ashlynn Montague, Lily Atkins, Ellie Anderson, Kelly-Jo Hansen, Siena Paterson, Anastacia Carpenter, Samantha Kinnunen, Grace Pardo, Taylor Kinnunen, Autumn Lundeen, Audrey Blake, and Ava Anderson.

Head coach: Josh Lowman

Assistant coaches: Linda Droubie, Katie Adams.

Who are the players to watch this year? Makenna Sjoberg, all-conference, Kendyl Izzo, out last year with broken foot.

What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Staying healthy and pack running for both squads.

What challenges will the team face? Gaining experience (graduated our entire team minus Makenna).

What are your goals for the 2021 season? Both squads are looking to maintain their spots in the top three of our conference. They also both look to walk into some stiff competition in the newly formed 7AAA section.

Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?   Monticello looks again to be the team to beat with the girls from Becker following behind them.  After that, it will be a dog fight from teams like Chisago Lakes, Cambridge-Isanti, Big Lake and Princeton mixing it up. Sections: Forest Lake, Duluth East, and Andover. 

Bluejacket girls swimming and diving

2021 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

2021 Bluejacket girls swimming and diving: (front row, from left) Ciara Rawson, Jovie Ebertowski, Svea Ekerholm, Maddy O’Brien, Alexandra Lindman, Taylor Flynn, Alison Willits, Olivia Linder, Sophia Jensrud, Milly Kroschel, Katelin Willits, Per Ekerholm, Arianna Melby, (middle row) Elaina Bellows, Adalyn Schulz, Brynn Jennissen, Alyssa VanHout, Morgan Zdon, Ayla Clark, Jenna Anderson, Annie Hennen, Gracelyn Szynal, Emily Raths, Delanie Walber, Kasey Catton, Emma Bellows, Alaina Christlieb, (back row) Liliah Tohm, Kharis Lund, Norah Haglund, Sophie Robyn, Katelyn Berg, Zoey Pisula, Jillian Edblad, Trinity Smith, Malory Williams, Jenna Kusch, Olivia Thompson, Nadia Timmann, Cassandra Thompson, Olivia Hanson, and Mackayla Nestrud.

Head coach: Gary Gotz

Assistant coaches: Kate Goebel - Varsity Asst., Jamie Dary- JV Asst., Parker Brown - Diving

Who are the players to watch this year? We have a very strong group of Senior this year including Emma Bellows, Katelyn Berg, Kasey Catton, Maegan Jones , Millie Kroschel,Zoey Pisula and led by Captains Jillian Edblad and Caiya Gibbs.  Some other strong section performers  this year will be Juniors Olivia Hansen and Cassandra Thompson , Sophomores Quincy Gibbs and Ari Melby, and Freshman Olivia Thompson.

What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Lots of hard Work! We have a fairly large, fairly young squad this year so the key will be for the older girls to step up and be leaders and the younger girls to follow and find their place in the lineup.

What challenges will the team face? We are young and we do not have a great number of year round swimmers compared to many of the teams we compete against, and that’s okay.  We just have to work that much harder during the season

What are your goals for the 2021 season? Our goals for this year are to grow as a team and for everyone to work hard, find success and most of all have fun!

Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?   Conference - Monticello is always powerful. Section 7AA Blaine and Anoka  will return strong teams this year.

 

