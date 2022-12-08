2022 - 2023 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Winter Sports Showcase

BLUEJACKET GYMNASTICS
Head coach: Wendy Rooney
Assistant coaches: Nic Morgan and Cassie Guenther
Who are the players to watch this year? Returning with significant varsity experience from last season are Alison Barber, Abby Kryzer, Zoe Klocksien, and Aubrey Wilson. Others with more limited varsity experience and those looking to make an impact include Abby Donnay, Cadence Guenther, Jovie Ebertowski, Reyna Diaz, Taylor Dybvig, and Anika Michaelis.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? A huge factor lies in girls being brave enough to consistently do the skills that they are capable of doing. We have a lot of talent, but there is a lot of potential that is untapped at this point. It will be fun to see which girls rise to the challenge and push themselves to find their full potential.
What challenges will the team face? We don’t have a lot of girls with significant varisty experience (on multiple events). Gaining confidence and consistency is always a challenge.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? We hope to challenge for both the Mississippi 8 and Section 7AA Championships.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference - Big Lake. Sections - Elk River/Zimmerman are the reigning champions. Forest Lake and Anoka always field strong teams as well.
BLUEJACKET BOYS HOCKEY
Head coach: Jarad Ziebarth
Assistant coaches: Jeremy Anderson, Cody Kielsa, Rich Brown, Scott Overby
Who are the players to watch this year? Our leading point getters from last season all return for another go at the leaderboard. Finn Overby, Seth Terhell and Will O’Donovan should be a fun trio to watch. Chasing them will be Nate Hanson, who saw little Varsity time last season, but is poised to put up some strong numbers this year. Supporting him will be his linemates Kaden Schibilla and Wyatt Nutt. Look for Sean Brown to make a splash as a first time forward letterwinner this year. On the back end, we have little experience returning. Look for Gordy Lawson, Ethan Boughton, Luke Pierson, and Mason Lundberg to be the protectors this year on defense. Minding the nets for another year is the returning Mississippi 8 goalie of the year, Jaxon Sibell. Look for Jaxon to put up some solid numbers.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Shots need to find the back of the net and our defensive posse needs to be able to defend the island.
What challenges will the team face? As always during the winter months, it will be keeping everyone healthy and warding off sickness. Young players will need to fill crucial roles in order for us to overcome adversity.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Although cliche’, our main goal is to get better each day. We wish to hoist the Conference title two years in a row, make a run in Section playoffs, and ultimately make it to the big dance at the X.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? In the conference: Monticello and Chisago Lakes are the teams to keep an eye on. St. Cloud Cathedral, Monticello and Little Falls will be the teams at the top of the Section.
BLUEJACKET BOYS BASKETBALL
Head coach: Mike McDonald
Assistant coaches: Jeremy Bickford, Shaun Miller, Michael Lorden, Jeff Salo
Who are the players to watch this year? Kobe Karels (3 year starter, All Conference last season), John Troolin (2 year starter), Keagen Shrider, Elias Dee, Caleb Ludwig, Sam Gusk, Matt Crawford, Tyvion Williams, Devin Miller.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? It all comes down to making stops on our defensive end and playing together offensively. We have multiple scorers who will be dangerous to defend.
What challenges will the team face? We have a demanding schedule and will need to be ready to play each and every game. Our goal is to make us difficult to defend at every position, plus play our “fast” style of Bluejacket basketball.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? We have a very hungry group of veteran players that have set their goals high! We will want to compete for a M8 and Section 7AAAA title.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Princeton and Becker in M8 have key players back. Big Lake and Chisago Lakes do as well. Section 7AAAA Andover returns Sam Musungu and Ben Kopetzki, one of the best guard duos in the state. Duluth East has the most size and veteran perimeter players.
BLUEJACKET GIRLS BASKETBALL
Head coach: Jody Ledahl
Assistant coaches: Jeff Kurowski, Emily Lindell
Who are the players to watch this year? Evelyn & Maraya Wiltrout have both been all conference the last two seasons and will continue to lead us this season. Croix Vavra and Haylie Jerde both had very good seasons last year and will be looked upon to continue their growth and development.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We should be a very balanced team this season and we need to play to that strength.
What challenges will the team face? We lost our starting backcourt, so we will have some inexperience there to start the season. Haylie and Bre are both very talented and will quickly rise to the challenge.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? We come in every season hoping to compete for a conference and section championship.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference wise, Becker returns just about everyone from a state runner up team. Section wise, Andover and Centennial seem to be the early favorites.
BLUEJACKET WRESTLING
Head coach: Neil Jennissen
Assistant coaches: Jesse Jennissen, Travis Fuhol, Matt Henderson, John Henderson, Erick Harcey, Kyle Willette, Kevin Kostecka, Logan Lindquist
Who are the players to watch this year? Leo Edblad (3rd in state last season), state entrant Treyton Byers, Carter Wothe, Jacob Henderson, Blaine Wald, Darren Spencer, and Maverick Henderson.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We return a lot of experience and depth with over 50 wrestlers working out for 14 starting spots.
What challenges will the team face? Replacing a good core senior group led by Scott Simpson’s 37 wins.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Improve on last season’s state #15 Class AAA ranking and challenge for the section team championship, plus have several individual state entrants and placewinners.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Becker, BigLake, Princeton and St. Francis. Section: Forest Lake, Anoka, and Andover.
BLUEJACKET BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Head coach: Gary Gotz
Assistant coaches: Kate Goebel and diving Coach - Parker Brown
Who are the players to watch this year? Christopher Williams, Joe Larkin, John Humphrey, and diver Dermsie Schauer. Returning Captain Michael Sauze is out for the beginning of the season with an injury and we don’t know yet when or if he will be back in the water.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We have small numbers right now and are very young. Our key this year will be to learn and gain experience fast!
What challenges will the team face? With our small numbers and lack of experience we will be lacking a lot of depth in many of the events until we can grow and fill those spots.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Our goal for this season is going to be to grow, learn and gain experience. Most of all hope the athletes have a positive and fun experience.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? In our Conference it will be Monticello. In the Section it will be Duluth
2022 - 2023 Cambridge-Isanti boys swimming and diving (in order of grade level): John Humphrey, Michael Sauze, Aidan Timmann, Tristen Carpenter, Joseph Larkin, Dermsie Schauer, Chris Williams, Carter Rand, Aiden Larkin, Gabriel Ludwig, Ethan Rock, Judd Woehrle, Joshua Clinkenbeard, Wyatt Nickel, Jack Olson, Reid Streed, Andrew Wilson, Nathaniel Christlieb, Payton Reinitz, and Conrad Vavra.
