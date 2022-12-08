2022 - 2023 North Branch Viking Winter Sports Showcase

VIKING GYMNASTICS
Head coach: Christine Johnson
Assistant coaches: Norm Nagel and Annie Gladitsch
Who are the players to watch this year? Mazie Hanson, Libby Nielsen, Shaeyna Andreotti, Dakota Esget, Josie Parucci, Asaysha Olson and Kailey Olson. The team will rely heavily on their experience. Dakota returns as State Individual qualifier for the last two years and has upgrades for all events this year. Mazie and Libby are returning captains and compete as strong all-around gymnasts. Asaysha has a flare for the floor and is able to compete as an all around gymnast. Kailey, Josie and Shaeyna all compete as all around gymnasts and have worked hard off season to up their skills.
Tianna Coston, Ella Dick, Brooke Giese, Emma Fenton, and Sophia Thorsen are all talented all around gymnasts who are coming with many years of experience in gymnastics competition.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Start the year consistent and add upgrades to routines in January as we come closer to conference and section meet. The team has doubled in size since last year which we are excited to fill both the JV and Varsity line ups.
What challenges will the team face? The team will be young and there are many new gymnasts to help increase the team score. With this comes the challenge of gymnasts adjusting to the High School meet format.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Quality for True Team meet, increase number of individual state qualifiers and be a top team at sections.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Cambridge, Becker, Monticello, Big Lake. Sections: Big Lake and Becker
NORTHERN EDGE BOYS HOCKEY
Head coach: Mark Hetland
Assistant coaches: Ethan Smith, Myles Westbrook, Shane Husby
Who are the players to watch this year? Our entire senior class including Captains Aaron Smith and Cam Husby will have their leadership skills tested this season and will be key in the direction of this team.
What challenges will the team face? Our program is amid a numbers challenge. Even considering the co-op, the available number of players has plummeted. Our biggest challenge this season is our experience at the varsity level. This is a very young varsity team in relation to games played.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Our team goals will be more about team development than team wins this season. Each player on our team will have opportunities that they may not get in other programs and I am stressing they take advantage of that.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? As we have already seen, every opponent is going to be a tough test for the Northern Edge varsity boys hockey program this season.
VIKING BOYS BASKETBALL
Head coach: Todd Dufault
Assistant coaches: Ryan Minke, Shane Ray, Josh Beaver
Who are the players to watch this year? Carson Klein, Brody Beaver, Evan Overson, Mason Young, Tyler Minke
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? 1. “Buy In” on defensive. 2. Consistency on offense. 3. Continued improvement from Day 1.
What challenges will the team face? 1. Inexperienced, we return one experienced player. 2. Our schedule, our conference is really tough. 3. Patience, young team, it will take time to get to where we want to be.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? 1. 1% better everyday. 2. Finish top 4 in the conference. 3. Compete for a Section Championship. 4. Conference & Section Academic Champions
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Princeton, Becker. Section: Hermantown
VIKING GIRLS BASKETBALL
Head coach: Alison Trampe
Assistant coaches: Jessica Audette, Kyle Groh
Who are the players to watch this year? Ella Kuhlman, Chloe Lattimore, Hailey Diaz, Jo Bartkey, Kate Lattimore
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We will need to stay healthy, positive, and trust the process as many of our girls gain varsity experience. We will also look to get more girls involved offensively, out work other teams on defense, and do the little things well to win games down the stretch.
What challenges will the team face? We have some big shoes to fill after graduating three starters including leading scorer and rebounder Paige Peaslee. It may take some time for our girls to settle into their roles at the varsity level, but we are confident with time and continued hard work we will get to where we need to be.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? With a fairly young and inexperienced varsity squad, we want to continue to improve each day so that we are playing our best basketball in February. We also want to be competitive in our section and conference once again this season and build off the success we experienced last year.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference- Becker Section- Grand Rapids
VIKING DANCE
Head coach: Bobbi Disrud
Assistant coaches: Gina Scott
From the coach: This year the North Branch Vikettes have five returning dancers and 12 new dancers. It will be a building year. We are so excited to have such a great group of students dancing this year.
We also have 2 exchange students Matilde from Italy and Blanca from Spain. These two are very good dancers and are such a pleasure to work with both of them. We really have some great girls this year and we will do the best we can in Kick and Jazz. These girls are hard workers and are up for the challenge.
VIKING WRESTLING
Head coach: Kyle Kahl
Assistant coaches: Justin Baker, Dave Kaiser, Luke Nadeau, Ashton LaBelle
Who are the players to watch this year? Returning Seniors: Michael Thao, Jay Kramer, Tanner Cummings.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The key to success this year is focusing on 1% improvement every day
What challenges will the team face? We will struggle to fill a varsity roster. We lost two great wrestlers in Bombard and LaBell from last year and it will be fun to see who steps up with them now graduated.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Our focus will be on individual goals and growing as a team.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Our conference is always loaded with great individual and team competition.
