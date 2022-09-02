2022 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Fall Sports Showcase

GIRLS SOCCER
Head coach: Tyler Hayft
Assistant coaches: Stephen Larson, Viva Anderson, and Nate Hayft
Who are the players to watch this year? Our 4 captains (Anika Larson, Emily Nystrom, Mariah Martin, and Payton Danielson) will be some of our most important players and have almost 20 seasons of varsity experience between them. Returning from a 2 year injury is Alexa Davis who, alongside Jaidan Wilkinson and Christiana Smisson, have high hopes for exorcizing our scoring demons from the past. “New Kids on the Block’’ Allie Nystrom and Sarah Htoo, with returning sophomores Audrey Herbst and Adelin Martel, will give our team a glimpse of the future that is to come. It should be a great season with many other ladies doing their jobs up and down the roster!
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? In order to succeed we will need to work together as a team. One of the most important keys to success will be positive attitudes, not just towards our team but also towards ourselves. Build each other up at all times and make sure we use communication on and off the field. Wealso have a lot of team bonding events set up to help form a stronger bond between all of the girls and coaching staff.
What challenges will the team face? I would say the challenge our team has always faced most is injuries throughout the team. Last season we lost many great players due to injury. I hope that this season everyone stays healthy and strong. We also have a new head coach for the varsity team this year meaning the team will be challenged to work together to understand how to play a different formation and use different techniques when playing. Hopefully, this year we will be able to overcome and set ourselves up for success.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Last year we finished the season with no wins, many losses, and tied the record for most ties in the bluejacket season. Success to us would be going at least 500 in our conference games, which would set us up well for the postseason. I believe that our team goal for this year is to place top 3 in the conference.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? The game against St. Francis is always a close game but I think it would be a great achievement to beat them this year. Beating North Branch at home would be really nice too. Coach Hayft’s best friend, Jeff Neist, is the head coach for Hibbing High School so he has told us many times that this game is a must win!
BOYS SOCCER
Head coach: Joe Kassa
Assistant coaches: David Stebbins, Cordell Strombeck
Who are the players to watch this year? As a whole we are looking for our midfield and forwards to make some noise.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We are focusing heavily on our possession and ability to control the pace of the game to generate attacking opportunities. Quick ball movement and smart, accurate passing will be key to being successful.
What challenges will the team face? While we are returning most of our Varsity team this year we are still a young squad overall. In addition to that we are changing our tactical approach, so coming together and getting everyone to operate on the same page will take a little time.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Our goal is to improve on the tough season we had last year. Another goal is to implement a new style of play than we’ve done in the past, and getting everyone to buy into it and committed to play as a unit.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Monticello is always a top contender in the conference, and for sections Blaine will be going for that top seed.
VOLLEYBALL
Head coach: Colin Dickey
Assistant coaches: Ellen Wander, Niki Pfutzenruter (JV), Christine Steman (B), Heidi Heifort (9th Grade)
Who are the players to watch this year? Seniors Ada Schlenker and Brooklyn Dickey, Junior Brooke Johnson & Sophomore Alice Steman
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? All our players staying healthy and building trust on the court amongst one another.
What challenges will the team face? Even though we have 6 seniors we are still a young team with not a lot of varsity experience. I’m really looking forward to seeing some of the younger girls step up.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? We’ve got a fairly tough non-conference schedule against teams such as Blaine, Andover, Centennial and Lakeville South. Really want to push our girls to compete with these bigger schools.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference opponent I would say would be Monticello and Section has to be Forest Lake.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Head coach: Josh Lowman
Assistant coaches: Katie Adams, Linda Droubie
Who are the players to watch this year? Boys: Returning section team members include 9th grader Hunter Jacobson (also was All-conference), 11th graders Jonas Kennedy, Leo Edblad, and 12th grader Evan Goebel.
Girls: The girls will be returning the vast majority of their team from last season. They will be led by 12th grader Kendyl Izzo, 11th grader Ashlynn Montague, 9th graders Makenna Sjoberg (All-conference 2020), Athena Schoen, Lydia Smisson, and 8th graders Molly Larson, Brooke Jankovich.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Boys: Rebuilding; we lost a number of experienced and successful runners up top. There are many vacancies to be filled BUT there are many willing and able to fill those positions. Girls: Closing the gap; We return the vast majority of our team but the key to more success is going to be closing the gap (of time) between our top 2 runners and the rest of the squad.
What challenges will the team face? Boys: Lack of varsity experience. Girls: Peaking and reaching our full potential.
What are your goals for the 2021 season? Boys: It will be a tall task to beat Big Lake in the Mississippi 8 Conference meet but I think a good goal would to once again be a top three team in the conference...maybe even a top two! As for section 7AAA and its stiff competition, it would be great to mix it up in the middle. Girls: I think that we had an off meet last year at the Mississippi 8, I would love to see us compete with the top 2 teams in the conference. As for the section, we only have one direction to go; up. We are really excited for this though as the potential is there to climb the ladder of placement with the big schools of Section 7AAA.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Boys’ conference: Big Lake, Monticello. These two teams placed 1st and 2nd in Class AA state last year! Section 7AAA: There will be some turnover as many of the top three teams graduated several talented runners. Centennial looks to be the front runner on paper. Girls’ conference: Becker and Monticello. Just as on the boys’ side, there is a lot of talent on the girls’. These two teams placed 5th and 6th in AA State last season. Section 7AAA: Although the race will tighten up a bit, I think it will come down to Forest Lake and Centennial with Duluth East mixing it up. This could be close.
GIRLS TENNIS
Head coach: Thea Lowman
Assistant coaches: Sarah Gleason, Macy Hartman, Jim Lepping, James Sullivan.
Who are the players to watch this year? Returning letter-winners of our 2021 Mississippi 8 Conference Champion team: seniors Leslie Bleess and Ava Lowman, juniors Erin Baker and Isabelle Sullivan, and freshman Evie Porta.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The core of our team is a group of athletes who are passionate about tennis, are positive leaders, and have had great successes on the tennis court including earning the conference title last season. We are looking for these players to utilize their competition experiences and successes to step into this season’s positions with determination while helping guide those new to varsity.
What challenges will the team face? Half of our varsity line-up from last season graduated, including our 1st singles player and 1st doubles team that was named the 2021 Mississippi 8 Doubles Team of Year. So, we’re working on finding doubles pairings and a singles line-up that will be most effective. As players move into higher positions and possibly move from doubles to singles and vice versa, players are focusing on using their past experiences and successes as a foundation for confidence during tough matches.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Our main goal is to become a stronger, deeper tennis team by boosting our individual tennis games each time we step on the courts. In doing so, we’re looking to clinch those 4 team points needed to win each match.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Becker and Chisago. Section 7AA: Elk River and Duluth East typically prove to be top teams. A very strong Rock Ridge, a co-op between Virginia and Evelyth, has joined Section 7AA.
FOOTBALL
Head coach: Shane Weibel
Assistant coaches: Jody Ledahl, Eric Graham, John Henderson, Joe Lakeberg, Lance Olson, Mike Munson, and cody Kielsa.
Who are the players to watch this year? Levi Mauer, Owen Maikkula, Drew Matheny, Sam Gusk, Lincoln Larsen, Brayden Coplan, Laiken Brasch
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Learning curve, not many starters back from last year. Ball Possession and Turnovers are keys to our season. Gaining Confidence in our abilities.
What challenges will the team face? A very good District and Section. St. Francis, Monticello, Elk River, and Andover will be great games.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? One game at a time, be the best team we can be. Be aware of the tradition that is Bluejacket Football and the responsibility that comes with it. We are very excited to get started. Fall camp was great and the scrimmage was a great learning experience.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Confernece St. Francis and Moncticello and Section will be Andover and Elk River.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Head coach: Gary Gotz
Assistant coaches: Kate Goebel, Kurt Williams - Asst Swimming coaches. Parker Brown - Diving Coach
Who are the players to watch this year? We had a very young team last year and had a lot of growth. Some of our Athletes to watch this year will be returning seniors Olivia Hansen, Gracelyn Szynal, Cassie Thompson. Juniors Cuincy Gibbs, Annie Hennen, Katelyn Willits, Sophomores Olivia Thompson, Delainy Walber. We are also joined this year by Exchange Student Maria Bouttique who seems to be showing a lot of skill and talent.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Our biggest key or goal will be to continue developing talent, depth and experience.
What challenges will the team face? We are still very young and we compete on the section level against teams that for the most part are year round swimmers, the majority of our athletes are not .
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Our goals this season are to continue to grow as we did last year. Develop our depth and experience and to put a higher number of our Athletes into the Section Finals.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Our goals this season are to continue to grow as we did last year. Develop our depth and experience and to put a higher number of our Athletes into the Section Finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.