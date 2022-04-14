2022 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Spring Sports Showcase

Bluejacket softball
Head coach: Cari Tohm
Assistant coaches: Jill Matson
Who are the players to watch this year? We are excited to have our two best offensive players returning from last year, Senior captains Alison Murphy and Kayla Anderson. We have a lot of newcomers to the varsity this year and we are looking forward to seeing them compete!
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We will be looking for our 2021 returning varsity players to be leaders. It will be a full team effort this season in order to be successful. We have five pitchers that will all see time on the mound this season. Players will need to be more aggressive at the plate in order to get us involved in games offensively. In a short period of time, the team has started to bond and have good team chemistry, which will help us this season.
What challenges will the team face? The team needs to learn to not give up the big inning. If we can stay in games and keep them close, we will always have a chance.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? For the team to have good chemistry, improve with every game and dominate the day.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? I believe all of the teams will have something to offer this year, we just need to be ready to compete and bring it to the next level.
Bluejacket boys tennis
Head coach: Thea Lowman
Assistant coaches: Jeff Kurowski
Who are the players to watch this year? Returning letter-winners: Erik Kindem, Alex Magnuson, Reid Stevens, Mike Sauze, Caden Chesla, Micah Gustafson, Elliot Knudsvig, and Keagen Lowman.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The core of our team is a group of athletes who are passionate about tennis and are positive leaders, which is an excellent combination. We are looking for these players to help guide those new to varsity. These core leaders and several other players have been working on their tennis games in the off-season, so we’re focusing on using their past experiences and successes as a foundation for confidence during tough matches.
What challenges will the team face? Replacing seniors lost to graduation is always one of the challenges of a season, especially a doubles phenom like Rigo Mork. We’ll continue to work to find the most effective doubles pairings for this season.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Overall, our goal is to become a stronger, deeper tennis team by boosting our individual tennis games each time we step on the courts. In doing so, we’re looking to clinch those 4 team points needed to win each match.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Becker. Section: Duluth, Elk River.
Bluejacket baseball
Head coach: Mike Bergloff
Assistant coaches: Matt Braaten, Jaylen Hakes, Jesse Jennissen
Who are the players to watch this year? Braden Jones, Cody Randall, Max Sickler, and Jaxon Skoglund
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Keys to success will be our pitching depth and ability to get runners on base.
What challenges will the team face? The team will likely face a shortened 20-game season due to the weather. We hope to not have too many games back to back which will put pressure on our pitching staff.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Goals for the 2022 season are to improve on our record from last year and continue to improve on our summer baseball participation.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Monticello and St. Francis in the conference. Andover and Anoka in the section.
Bluejacket girls golf
Head coach: Steve Hanson
Assistant coaches: Jim Poppen
Who are the players to watch this year? All four of our captains bring something different on both sides of the game and will be big contributors to almost everything throughout the season. Also our 10th grade pitcher Hannah Bernier who had a full year of experience on the mound last year.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Keys will be our leadership and grit day in and day out.
What challenges will the team face? I think this year is a little more unique as we have a bigger roster and are still trying to figure out exactly who is going to step up in some of the open positions.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Goals are for the ladies to come ready to grow every single day and be patient with the process. Also to treat each opponent with the same respect and play to our level every single game.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? I would say our conference has a lot of teams that are competitive every year along with our section. We didn’t get to face a lot of teams in our section last year but when watching/following you could tell there is some depth amongst some of those that will be fun to compete against this year.
Bluejacket boys golf
Head coach: Joel Lund
Assistant coaches: Jeff Kurowski
Who are the players to watch this year? Logan Westman, Finn Overby, Trevor Haupert, Will O’donovan, Tucker Kolb
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We have some pretty good talent this season and I expect us to compete quite well. The key will be playing to our potential. Golf can be a very challenging game and it is important to react to the challenges during a round in a positive way. If we can do that and play relaxed and confident, we should do well.
What challenges will the team face? The weather can always be a challenge in the spring. The thing the boys have to remember is that everyone is playing the same course under the same conditions and you have to do your best to battle through it.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? I think each player has some scores in their mind that they hope and expect to shoot and we also have some team scores we want to achieve. Of course I want to be competitive and I certainly think we will be, but I also hope the boys have fun together this season. One has such a small window to play high school sports, so I hope they enjoy the opportunity in front of them.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Princeton won the conference last year and they have almost everyone returning. They should be tough.
Bluejacket girls track and field
Head coach: Michael Galligan
Assistant coaches: Tyler Hayft, Kevin Larson, Emily Lindell, Josh Lowman, Clint Lundeen, Stacy Nelson, Bailey Weibel
Who are the players to watch this year? Anika Larson-Sprints, Aiyana Knight-Sprints, Ada Schlenker-High Jump, Ashley Ladd-High Jump, Laci Leverty-Pole Vault, High Jump, Kenna Sjoberg-Distance, Kendyl Izzo-Middle Distance.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Leadership by our veterans, a motivated team, and speed.
What challenges will the team face? We need to develop younger athletes quickly to make up for graduated talent.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Learn to be a team that sticks together and has each other’s back. Achieve highest standing possible in Conference and Section. Advance multiple athletes to State.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Monticello in Conference. New AAA section this year with multiple teams that will be competitive.
Bluejacket boys track and field
Head coach: Kent D. Viesselman
Assistant coaches: Stacey Nelson, Clint Lundeen, Tyler Hafyt, Emily Lindell, Breanne Schoen, volunteers Tom Holmberg, Kyle Willette, Ray Abraham.
Who are the players to watch this year? Sam Mechah (100-400, HJ), Andre Hall(100-400, HJ), Adam Hamed(100-200, LJ), Jaxon Jones(800-1600), Ari Sullivan (sprints, jumps), Zander Gallmeier(400-800), Kobe Karels(200-800), Elias Dee(400-1600), Braylon Davis (400-1600), Tyvion Williams(200-400), Michael Williams(200-400), Blake Viesselman(hurdles, relays), Merle Mauer(throws), Lucas Daigle(field events), Isaac and Levi Mauer (throws and throwers 4 x 100), John Ziebarth(throws, sprints), Owen Maikkula (field and 200-400), Jonas Kennedy(distance), Hunter Jacobsen (distance), Micah and Riley Wilson (field and hurdles), Shawn Martin (distance), Noah McGovern (distance), Chase Imker (1600), Ron Garaghty (sprints and jumps), Josh Foley(hurdles, relays), Bart Merkouris (sprints), Tristen Oelrich (400-800), Cal Droubie (400-800), Josh Provost (400-800), John Challender (400-800 and field), Micah Shaw (sprints), Aidan Timmann(high jump), Connor Bickford(800-1600)
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The key to our season will be having good team leadership and development in the field events.
What challenges will the team face? We are young and inexperienced in many areas.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? To do our best in big meets. Specifically the conference, true team section and MSHSL section.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Monticello in the conference and Blaine, Anoka and Forest Lake in the section.
2022 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket boys track and field (in no particular order): Sam Anderson, Grady Arends, Xavion Bell, Brady Bergman, Connor Bickford, Ethan Bouley, Elric Breeding, Weston Catton, John Challander, John Clifton, Lucas Daigle, Braylon Davis, Elias Dee, Everett Dee, Omar Diaz, Orlando Diaz, Carson Dissing, Peyton Dombek, Jack Evangelist, Zayden Fall, Joshua Foley, Lucas Frank, Zander Gallmeier, Ron Garaghty, Quinn Geving, Andre Hall, Adam Hamed, Kevin Hansen, Chase Imker, Joshua Jacob, Hunter Jacobsen, Austin Jacques, Jaxon Jones, Kobe Karels, Jonas Kennedy, Tristan Kiriago, Jackson Koukol, Jayden Kuhlman, Gordy Lawson, Owen Maikkula, Shawn Martin, Isaac Mauer, Levi Mauer, Merle Mauer, Noah McGovern, Beckett McLean, Sam Mechah, Bart Merkouris, Landen Milz, Robert Moliendo, Boone Mulder, Parker Myhr, Tristen Oelrich, Josh Osei-Dankwah, Austin Peterson, Dwayne Peterson, Parker Phillips, Joshua Provost, Vicente Reyes, Cam Robertson, Jared Salo, Micah Shaw, Ari Sullivan, Aidan Timmann, Blake Viesselman, Tilly Vu, Carter Wandersee, Denver Westman, Chris Williams, Micheal Williams, Tyvion Williams, Micah Wilson, Riley Wilson, Liam Zeece, and John Ziebarth.
