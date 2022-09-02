2022 North Branch Viking Fall Sports Showcase

GIRLS SOCCER
Head coach: Josh Kopp
Assistant coaches: Sherri Keller, Becky Steele
Who are the players to watch this year? JR Ava Gerten - The team’s top goal scorer from a year ago brings 3 years worth of varsity playing experience. JR Danna Garcia-Velazquez - Lives and breaths soccer. Has great vision and expects to play at a high level at all times. JR Summer Fruth - Returns after an extremely consistent Sophomore season at Varsity. She brings a competitive level of play.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? A core group of JR’s who have a bunch of playing experience return. We play a well-rounded, balanced style of soccer. The team possesses a good amount of speed. If that can translate into soccer speed-of-play this will be a huge strength. We also have a group of underclassmen that contributed extensively to our on-field success last season. We are looking to their continued growth & maturity to continue the program’s upward competitive trajectory.
What challenges will the team face? Losing 4 SR’s who started nearly every game last season, including 3 who lettered in all 4 years of their career. We have 2 SR’s only and will rely on many younger players adding depth with significant playing minutes. We are playing a very challenging schedule to help us improve. 3 pre-season top 10 opponents, 3 State Tournament participants, including the reigning State Champion are on the schedule this Fall.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Our girls have set the standard that we expect to be competitive day in and day out. We expect that to continue. A full year of improvement as we bring in new teammates into the Varsity level of play. Consistency in our competitive play and the grit to push through the entire season. We expect to play well, every time we step on the pitch. We expect to do well in the tough Mississippi 8 Conference and make a run in our Section 7AA at the end of the season.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?
The Mississippi 8 Conference will be tough and balanced again this year. St. Francis will be a tough out for everyone, returning a DI recruit Emma Knack. Monticello is fully expected to be in the running as well. Cloquet will remain the team to beat until someone dethrones them. They have some very athletic players returning into a consistent and well run program. Grand Rapids returns nearly everyone after a semi-final loss to us last year. North Branch should be in that group if we see growth throughout the year.
BOYS SOCCER
Head coach: Chad Johnson
Assistant coaches: Jessica Audette, Parker Johnson, and Max Johnson
Who are the players to watch this year? Drew Detzler, Carson Weber, Nick Bovitz and Eric Flor
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The keys to success this year will be Teamwork, moving the ball as much as we can, containing the other team in their half. We will need to converse our energy by playing smart but still play hard and keep the intensity at a high level.
What challenges will the team face? Our numbers are low again this year and we have a young squad with very few Seniors. So, our starting varsity will be on the field for longer periods of time. With our younger players filling in as needed. It will be mentally and physically challenging as we work our way through the season.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? To have fun and win, play as a team and work together in every scenario possible. Have each player’s back. Work together and build on the strengths of each individual player while working on the weaknesses during training seasons. Not be critical of mistakes, but rather encourage each other to do better next play.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Grand Rapids has always been a very hard competition and this year is going to be a good game and one of our harder more intense games of the season. Princeton and Monticello are also a few teams in our conference to watch and always bring a healthy competition to the pitch.
VOLLEYBALL
Head coach: Mike Selbitschka
Assistant coaches: Tammi Minke
Who are the players to watch this year? Izzy Esget and sister Dakota Esget will be a nice combo on the court this year. I expect big things from Rylee Ramberg and Leah Kent this year as they help lead the team!
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Our success will be for us to grow in our roles and understand that hard work everyday will pay off at the end of the season. We have a younger team after losing 5 starters this past year and opportunities are plentiful.
What challenges will the team face? Our challenges will be executing at a high level early in the season. We have many new faces on Varsity and getting their roles put in place will be difficult to start. By mid season, I expect us to be on track and playing like Vikings have in the past!
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Our goal is to always finish the season playing our best and get back to the State Tournament.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Grand Rapids, Hermantown and Cloquet are looking good in our section. Monticello will always be our challenge in our conference.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach:Norm Nagel
Assistant coaches:Juanita Worthley
Who are the players to watch this year? On the boy’s side, Jordan Stumm will be knocking on the door to get to the State Meet. Paul Boelk Jarett Nelson, Zach Sway, Travis Mihalovich and Andrew Witkowski will round off our top 6 Varsity runners. Pushing that group will be Nate Damiani, William Stelmack, Gabe Wurderman, Jacoby Herman, Ethan Kester and Evan Pommier. We will have a competitive Varsity and JV team this year. We are very young with only 3 seniors out (Paul Boelk, Jarett Nelson and Travis Mihalovich). It will be an exciting year and we are excited to see the kids grow and compete.
On the girl’s side, We are led by 8th grader Ruby Hanson. It will be nice to see her compete a full year since she was injured half of the season last year. She is off to a great start of the season. Running with Ruby on the Varsity squad will be Kylie Anderson, Evelina Gilkerson, Alexia Russell and Ava Witkowski. Pushing those girls will be 8th graders Maddy Doohen and Grace Nigbor. We also are very young on the girls side with Russell being a 11th grader.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The keys and challenges to our year will we need to stay healthy. Since our numbers are down we cant afford to lose anyone to injury. So, we will have to balance body awareness and our workouts. Remember a fresh body is a happy body. A healthy athlete is a happy coach.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Some of the goals we have are to give me 1% every day. Place some kids in Conference and Sections. Have all be M8 All Academic and Gold status. Overall, just have a good time and enjoy CC.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? The teams to watch this year will be everyone in the M8 Conference. We have so many great teams and coaches in our Conference. In the Sections will be Hibbing in the girls and the guys it will wide open. This will be the 2nd year that we are in our new section. It’s a great section and proud to be part of it.
GIRLS TENNIS
Head coach: Joel Santjer
Assistant coaches: Cathy Crudo, Andy Spofford, Bryant Meyer
Who are the players to watch this year? We’re pretty excited about our young singles line-up. We graduated quite a few seniors last year, and those coming up are quite young. We’re really excited to see how they grow into their new positions and get better as the season progresses.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We’re a very young team this year, so we’re viewing success a little differently. We’re just looking for these players to grow into their positions and learn the game, and keep them excited about pushing and fighting every time they go out.
What challenges will the team face? The team is very new, with many people new to varsity or to their positions. So getting all these players up to speed will be a big goal.
What are your goals for the 2021 season? Growth of the team. We’re really focusing on getting better every time we go out on the courts and learning how to fight in different positions.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? We’ll fight with them all, and have a great time doing it.
FOOTBALL
Head coach: Justin Voss
Assistant coaches: Kyle Kahl, Brent Lundgren, Dan Johnson, Sean Huset, Ian McWilliams, Mason Niederkorn
Who are the players to watch this year? Again this year, we look to our seniors to set up and lead all season long! After graduating 19 seniors last year we’re excited and optimistic about this year’s seniors to step into key roles.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Our keys to success will be focused around turnovers, big plays and penalties. These certainly aren’t ground breaking focus points but we put a lot of emphasis on taking care of the football and taking the football away as well as limiting big plays by the opposing team and creating big plays on offense. Along with that our offensive line continues to play such an important role to the success of our offense. Defensively, strong defensive line play is key to ensuring we’re controlling the line of scrimmage. Special Teams will focus on finding opportunities to create big plays.
What challenges will the team face? A challenge this year is to ensure our focus stays on consistent improvement. Football is a grind so it’s going to be important that we’re putting forth the effort to keep getting better each week. This consistent improvement will lead us to playing our best football in weeks 6, 7 and 8 as we enter the playoffs.
What are your goals for the 2022 season? Our goal this year is to grow together as a football family! We feel that if our football family is strong that our guys will enjoy a positive experience that is impactful.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? We, again, this year have a lot of strong teams in our district! Grand Rapids, I believe, has earned the right from last year’s success to be the top team in our district this year. It will be a competitive district!
