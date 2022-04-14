2022 North Branch Viking Spring Sports Showcase

Viking softball
Head coach: Katherine Crudo
Assistant coaches: Mikayla Carlson, Kyle Young, Rikki Beaver, Bryant Meyer
Who are the players to watch this year? All four of our captains bring something different on both sides of the game and will be big contributors to almost everything throughout the season. Also our 10th grade pitcher Hannah Bernier who had a full year of experience on the mound last year.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Keys will be our leadership and grit day in and day out.
What challenges will the team face? I think this year is a little more unique as we have a bigger roster and are still trying to figure out exactly who is going to step up in some of the open positions.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Goals are for the ladies to come ready to grow every single day and be patient with the process. Also to treat each opponent with the same respect and play to our level every single game.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? I would say our conference has a lot of teams that are competitive every year along with our section. We didn’t get to face a lot of teams in our section last year but when watching/following you could tell there is some depth amongst some of those that will be fun to compete against this year.
Viking boys tennis
Head coach: Joel Santjer
Assistant coaches: Andy Spofford
Who are the players to watch this year? We’re going to be a very young team this year. Our senior leaders, Brock Peterson and Ryan Hink, have been with the team since 7th grade, and will be strong leaders for our newcomers. Much of the team will be new to varsity, so there will be a lot of growth.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? How quickly we can grow and get our new varsity players up to speed. About 7 or 8 of our varsity team was on JV last year, so they will need to quickly adapt to the speed of the next level. I’m confident we’ll get there, but it will take some time this year for all our players to develop and show what they can do.
What challenges will the team face? Lots of new players, lots of players in new positions. We’re starting from scratch a bit this year, so players will need to really step up to fill new roles in the line-up.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Growth as always. We’ll continue to play gritty tennis and play with passion, and it is our goal to grow both as individual tennis players, as well as a team.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? For us as a small team and with a lot of new players, it’s important that we take on every opponent as we do any match — play our game, play with pride, and play every point to the best of our ability.
Viking baseball
Head coach: Steve Christensen
Assistant coaches: Matt Solberg, Ron Thomsen, Josh Beaver, Adam Trampe
Who are the players to watch this year? Isaiah Scarborough, Andrew Orf, Noah Thorsen, Reed Jacobsen, Nathan Skiba
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Don’t give up. Keep working to improve, no matter the outcome of the game.
What challenges will the team face? We lost a lot of players to graduation. We have big shoes to fill, as they were great contributors. We’ve been successful so far, and need to continue to improve.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Continue to improve inning by inning and game by game.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Grand Rapids (Section), St. Francis (Conference)
Viking girls golf
Head coach: Chad Bistodeau
Assistant coaches: Alicia Voight / Chad Carlson
Who are the players to watch this year? Hailey Bistodeau is a Senior and has been playing varsity golf since 7th grade. She qualified for the state tournament last year, and she is looking to do some special things this year. Olivia Weyenberg is an experienced Junior that will be looking to step up into a more prominent role. The rest of the varsity is balanced by the Freshmen Johanna Bartkey and Ashley Bistodeau trying to make a statement this season, and the Seniors of Rachel Wurdemann and Soleil DeLorge playing some solid golf.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Improving our consistency tee to green, and improving our putting and chipping,
What challenges will the team face? Finding a consistent 3rd and 4th score. There are 3-4 girls who can really play some good golf, but fining some consistent scoring mentality is challenging.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? We are hoping to compete for the conference title and the section title, and it’s been a long time since we could honestly compete for those titles.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? We should be battling with Providence Academy for the Section, and the Conference was won by Becker last year with Chisago Lakes 2nd. I think it will be a tough battle between those 2 as well as us, St. Francis, Cambridge, and Princeton.
Viking boys golf
Head coach: Ryan Minke
Assistant coaches: Chad Carlson
Who are the players to watch this year? Jack Gladitsch is a senior this year with a lot of Varsity Experience and Tyler Minke is a 9th grader, but was All-Conference last year.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We have a lot of new players out this year, so if we can get some of these guys to be competitive at the Varsity level, we could be pretty good.
What challenges will the team face? Lack of experience will be our biggest challenge
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Finish in the top half of the conference
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Princeton will be th team to watch in the conference, and I don’t know who the team to watch in the Section is, because this is our first year in section 5AA.
Viking girls track and field
Head coach: Norm Nagel
Assistant coaches: Brent Lundgren, Abby Moon, Kathy Robatcek, and Adam Wilson.
Who are the players to watch this year? Ella Dick, Maddy Whitman, Sophia Benedict and Dakota Esget return from last season’s state-qualifying 4x200 relay. Ella Groen will lead our hurdlers this year. Cora Hudella is in her senior season as the key middle and distance runner.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Sprints and relays will be very strong this year. The field events will be one of our strengths.
What challenges will the team face? Right now our biggest obstacle is the weather. Injuries will also be a factor.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? We have lofty goals as this is the first year in our new section. We first would like to achieve academic gold status, move up in our conference, top three in sections and send some kids to state.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Cambridge-Isanti and Monticello in the conference. In the new Section 7AA it will be Hibbing and Cloquet.
Viking boys track and field
Head coach: Brent Lundgren
Assistant coaches: Norm Nagel, Kathy Robatcek, Abby Moon, Adam Wilson
Who are the players to watch this year? Logan Murphy will be a big leader for our high jumpers and sprinters this year. Justin Ramos will again be the leader for our triple jumpers. Jackson Marcussen will be our leader in the throws area. Zack Johnson will be a jack of all trades for our team as he was last year. Zack Anderon and Abraham Pierre are returning seniors in our sprint events. Garrett Korkowski, Will Bossard, and Muaj Yang will lead the hurdlers. Alex Dick, Jake Nihart, Wyatt Peek, and Josiah Zderad are returning seniors for our distance crew.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We’ve always been strong in the field event areas and will look to continue that this year. We have a lot of returning seniors in those areas that help our younger athletes learn the ropes. Improving on the track in the open events will be something that will be a big contributor to our success this season.
What challenges will the team face? We have the great challenge this year of an increase in participants! We have almost double the boys on the roster this season when compared to last season which is something that we are very excited about. We will lean heavily on the group of returning seniors that I listed above to help mentor and teach the newer and younger athletes.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? To finish in the top three at the Section 7AA True Team meet, Conference Championships, and Section 7AA Championships. More importantly we want to develop our younger athletes and get them experience. We also want to reach personal goals and bests as the season progresses for each of our athletes.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Last year the top teams were Cambridge-Isanti, Monticello, and Big Lake. I would assume those three will be near the top again this year. Section 7AA is changing this year with track and field moving to three classes. Cloquet and Grand Rapids always have very strong programs and will be the teams to look out for.
Viking adapted bowling
Head coach: Christine Lund
Who are the players to watch this year? We have a great group of seniors this year in Matt, Patrick, Haiden, and Eli! They provide tremendous leadership to the team in their bowling skills and their leadership skills. Our team of Shelby, Eli, and Matt have a good chance of making the state tournament in the team and pairs category. Patrick is off to a great start, bowling multiple games above 100.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Our key to success is improving with every match. As long as we are doing our best, showing improvement, and having fun, it will be a successful season.
What challenges will the team face? Our biggest challenges will be the little things. Making little adjustments to our game based upon how we’re bowling. I’m very confident our players will do their best for themselves and their team.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Steady improvement for each player and making the state tournament will be our goal for this year. Our team is very excited that the state tournament will be back and in person this year. It is such a great event.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Every match is equally important, but some of our toughest opponents this year include Mankato West, Princeton, Monticello, and Cambridge-Isanti.
2022 North Branch Viking adapted bowling: Haiden Gallagher, Matt Fox, Eli Black, Patrick Schwingle, Shelby Pantelis, Molly Sullivan, Briana Beck, Ben Elliott, and Leeann Otterson.
