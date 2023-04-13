2023 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Spring Sports Showcase

BLUEJACKET GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Head coach: Michael Galligan
Assistant coaches: Kevin Larson, Emma Gross, Tyler Hayft, Clint Lundeen, Kyle Willette, Stacey Nelson
Who are the players to watch this year? Anika Larson - sprints, relays, jumps, Kendyl Izzo - middle distance, Ada Schlenker - jumps, Hannah Bingham - all around athlete, Kenna Sjolberg - distance.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? This team has a great attitude, excellent athlete leadership, and a lot of talent along with our numbers literally doubling from last season.
What challenges will the team face? Staying Healthy and motivated with an extended indoor period due to the late spring.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? To improve our finish in the Conference and Section and send as many athletes to State as possible.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference-Monticello, Section-Blaine
BLUEJACKET BOYS TENNIS
Head coach: Thea Lowman
Assistant coaches: Jennifer Magnuson, Macy Hartman, Jed Bingham, Josh Lowman, Jim Lepping
Who are the players to watch this year? We have several players returning with at least one season of varsity experience. Two returning All Conference players to watch are Keagen Lowman, who placed third in Section 7AA singles last season, and Caden Chesla. Returning All Conference Honorable Mention players to watch are Micah Gustafson, Elliot Knudsvig, Justin Sauze, and Phil Yerigan
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The core of our team is a group of athletes who are passionate about tennis and are positive leaders. We are looking for these players to help guide those new to varsity. These core leaders and many other players have been working on their tennis games in the off-season, so we’re focusing on using their past experiences and successes as a foundation for confidence during tough matches.
What challenges will the team face? Besides dealing with that which we cannot control, like the weather, replacing seniors lost to graduation, especially replacing two out of our three top players from last year’s team. Finding the most effective doubles pairings will be key.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Overall, our goal is to become a stronger, deeper tennis team by boosting our individual tennis games each time we step on the courts. In doing so, we’re looking to clinch those 4 team points needed to win each match.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Becker; Section: Duluth, Elk River
BLUEJACKET SOFTBALL
Head coach: Cari Tohm
Assistant coaches: Jill Matson, John Brooks, Kevin Kostecka (JV) Katie Sohn (C-Squad)
Who are the players to watch this year? We have many varsity returners this season. Cuicny Gibbs is stepping into the infield this year. Alyana Szafranzski is returning to the mound and Reese Andrus will see both corners of the infield and we are looking forward to her bat as well. Alison Foss is returning as one of our most consistant hitters.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We have 7 seniors on the team that need to lead our younger classman both on and off the field. We need to reduce errors and get our bats working. If all of the players can continue to support each other, push each other and work together we can be successful.
What challenges will the team face? We just need to continue pushing forward in the face of adversity. We will have some players in new positions this season and some new rotations. We have some young players in key positions. We just need to keep working through the process and improving each game.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? To increase our on base percentage, decrease our errors and play together as a team and support each other as a team.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? We have a tough conference and section. Chisago Lakes and Monticello are teams to watch out for.
BLUEJACKET BASEBALL
Head coach: Mike Bergloff
Assistant coaches: Jonathon Dunnick, Cody Kielsa, Jesse Jennissen, Michael Lorden, and Shaun Miller
Who are the players to watch this year? Tyler Gustafson, SR.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Pitching and defense. We will have a very young pitching staff so we will need to grow up real fast.
What challenges will the team face? Depth in our pitching staff and the inability to get outside enough. We will need to make the most of our inside practice time.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? To improve record wise and to be competitive and improve the quality of baseball played compared to last season.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Princeton and Monticello.
2023 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket baseball (starting with seniors): Preston Anderson, Edward Arett, Peyton Browen, Jonah Cole, Tyler Gustafson, Tanner Johnson, Lincoln Larsen, Jacob Moreno, Brayden Carlson, Brayden Coplan, Austin Gebert, Jameson Harcey, Everett Herzog, Tyler Lero, Gabe Nelson, Brayden Olson, Logan Ostlund, and Tucker VandeWalker.
BLUEJACKET BOYS GOLF
Head coach: Joel Lund
Assistant coaches: Jeff Kurowski
Who are the players to watch this year? Logan Westman, Trevor Haupert, Will O’donovan, Finn Overby
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Keeping a round together for 18 holes. Over the course of a round, one is bound to have a bad hole, but the key to a good round is to minimize the big numbers. Can our guys avoid the “blow up” hole? If we can do that, I think we can shoot some really nice scores as a team.
What challenges will the team face? As always, the weather in the spring can bring challenges and this spring appears to be the worst we have had in quite some time. We will be asked to play in competitions very soon after beginning to practice outdoors, so can the guys be ready to go without having had much time on an actual golf course before our meets ramp up?
What are your goals for the 2023 season? I believe the talent of our team is good enough to be one of the top teams in the Mississippi8. One of our goals is to be there at the end with a chance to win the conference.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Our conference is fairly balanced, but I look at Chisago Lakes and Princeton to be a few of the top teams in the Mississippi8.
BLUEJACKET GIRLS GOLF
Head coach: Steve Hanson
Assistant coaches: Jim Poppen
Who are the players to watch this year? Emily was the conference medalist last season. Payton, Mia, Amber, Hannah, and Allie all played in many meets.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The girls have varsity experience. We just have to realize that you need to put in the practice time to improve.
What challenges will the team face? The big challenge this season (other than the weather) is for our team to support each other and know that we are just as good as the opponents we are playing against.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? We want to see the girls enjoy the experience of playing golf and being on a team. Our main goal is to assist all of the girls in becoming positive individuals who will look back at the season and see that they have grown as young women.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Becker and Chisago Lakes. Elk River is the huge favorite in the section.
BLUEJACKET BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Head coach: Kent Viesselman
Assistant coaches: Stacey Nelson, Clinton Lundeen, Tyler Hayft, Kyle Willette, Breanne Schoen, Kelly Nordling
Who are the players to watch this year? We will be strong on the track specifically hurdlers, middle distance and distance
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The keys for our team will be developing athletes in the field events and staying healthy
What challenges will the team face? The weather and inexperience in some events
What are your goals for the 2023 season? To get better everyday and be competitive in the conference, true team and MSHSL sections
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Opponents to watch are Blaine, Big Lake, Monticello and Forest Lake
