2023 North Branch Viking Fall Sports Showcase

GIRLS TENNIS
Head coach: Joel Santjer
Assistant coaches: Cath Crudo, Bryant Meyer, Rachel Wurdemann, Brandon Hunter
Who are the players to watch this year? We’re bringing back nearly all our letter winners from last year, so we’re excited about that. We’ll have a little different look for some players, but for the most part we’ll be able to grow from where we left off last year.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The team’s success will hinge on how well we have grown from last year. Lots of girls put in a lot of time in the off season, and we’re excited to see some of that work start to pay off.
What challenges will the team face? We’re still a young team, made up of mostly underclassmen. We’ll have to continue to learn new positions on the fly as the season progresses.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? We’re going to continue to grow the program and build up kids through competition and a great sport.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? I’d like to give some praise to St. Francis this year. Coach Fredrickson did a great job last season growing his team into a fierce competitor in the conference, and they look to be strong again this year.
VOLLEYBALL
Head coach: Mike Selbitschka
Assistant coaches: Tammi Minke, Madison Hadrava, Leah Kent, Galytea Pierce
Who are the players to watch this year? Dakota Esget, Jo Bartkey, Jenna Minke, Sophia Benedict, Avery Smith
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? For our team to be successful, we need to embrace our roles, play at the high level we practice at and control the tempo on our side of the court.
What challenges will the team face? We will need to improve on our defensive aggressiveness and ball control off of attacks.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Our goals for 2023 are to improve on our 2022 season, win our section and compete at the State Tournament!
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Grand Rapids will be tough again in our section, Monticello and Cambridge in our conference will be solid again.
GIRLS SOCCER
Head coach: Josh Kopp
Assistant coaches: Tyler Johnson
Who are the players to watch this year? SR Ava Gerten - A player’s coach and well respected member of the program. Her ability and talent will help lift all of her teammates up. She has the ability to put the ball in the net from anywhere. SR Danna Garcia-Velazquez is one of the most competitive players we have. She understands and leads by example of what the standard of play is for NBAHS Girls Soccer. She has a phenomenal soccer IQ and great vision. SR Summer Fruth - A fierce competitor and shows a tremendous amount of grit on the field. Can play both sides of the game, which makes her not versatile, but extremely difficult to play against.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We have a large contingent of returning varsity playing experience with a core group of seniors and a group of underclassmen. Our ability to move the ball around with a very balanced style of play both in and out of possession.
What challenges will the team face? Developing depth within the team.Finding consistency within our standard of play. Finding consistency within our standard of play.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Our girls have set the standard that we expect to be competitive day in and day out. Our most important key is our program Standard of Play. Developing consistency in a rigorous Fall soccer season always seeking improvement leading to the postseason. We expect to play well, everytime we step on the pitch. We know that if we do the above we will compete in the tough Mississippi 8 Conference and make a run in our Section 7AA in the postseason.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? The M8 welcomes Zimmerman this year and they will be right in the mix as a state tournament participant in 2022. Monticello reloads every year. It goes without saying that Cloquet will remain the team to beat in the section. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Duluth Denfeld in the mix too.
FOOTBALL
Head coach: Justin Voss
Assistant coaches: Kyle Kahl, Sean Huset, Dan Johnson, Brent Lundgren, Joe Lattimore, Mason Niederkorn, Ian McWilliams, Kyle Groh
Who are the players to watch this year? It’s difficult for me to think of a player or a few players to watch during the year because each individual player plays a key role within our football family. Looking at last year’s squad and going into this year, we have to fill all three running back spots as well as our QB position. We’re excited to see what student-athletes step up and take those positions on! On our offensive line, we return a few starts and will look to fill a couple of spots. The offensive line really is our key to success--if the offensive line goes we go. Defensively we’ll have some new faces at the defensive line and linebacker spots. With our district teams being more heavy run we’re excited to see how our front 8 step up to the challenge of stopping some really good run teams that we’ll face this year. Our defensive backs will be a group with the most experience of all our positions as we return all of our guys from last year. Having a year of experience certainly helps so we’re excited to see if those student-athletes can take another step forward this year!
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Our key to success this year will be to ensure we continue to make progress throughout the entire year. Football is a grind of a sport and that can certainly hinder a team’s ability to keep making progress. For us we talk a lot about our effort and how our effort will be the driving force for us to continue to make progress throughout the season so that our best football is happening during weeks 6, 7, 8 and into the playoffs. We’re going to have bumps along the way, that is inevitable, however, are we able to continue to make that choice to put forth that effort so that our progress continues? We have full belief in our guys, lead by our seniors, that we’ll make the choice to work towards making improvements each week!
What challenges will the team face? I think, like every year, we play some really good football teams in our district. There is no “off week”. All the teams we play are well-coached and have good athletes. So the challenge is going to be to take the season week by week. We have to pinpoint our focus on our opponent for that week and give them all our attention so that we’re prepared for that opponent. We can’t worry about our week 4 game when we’re in week 2. I think good football teams are able to focus in on what has to get done to improve and prepare for that week, so we’re excited to see how we as a football family do that week in and week out. Our seniors will be leaders in this challenge.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Our main goal as far as football goes is to ensure we’re seeing continued growth throughout the year. If see this continued growth we feel we’ll be in a good stop to be competitive each week and hopefully have our best football being playing in the last part of the season and going into the playoffs. However, outside of football, we hope that the young people in our program learn the importance of effort and all the can be accomplished when you put the effort in. We hope they learn the value of positivity and how you can not only build yourself up but also build up the people around you. We hope they learn how to sacrifice for one another, to put other’s needs above their own--when a young person can put others’ needs above their own that is truly special and so fun to be a part of! Football, I believe, can be more than just the game so we try really hard to put things in place that allow for other learning to happen--I think when we do that as coaches we provide a memorable and meaningful experience for the young people in our program.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? We have a really competitive district so it’s tough to point out just one team. With that said, I would say that Grand Rapids has earned the right to be the team to watch this year.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Head coach: Norm Nagel
Assistant coaches: Juanita Worthley
Who are the players to watch this year? On the boy’s side, Captain Jordan Stumm will be knocking on the door to get to the State Meet for his second year. Andrew Witkowski, Nate Diamani, Ethan Kester, William Stelmack and new comers Joe Diamani, Brody Rothe will round off our top 6 Varsity runners. On the girl’s side, We are led by 10th grader Kylie Anderson. Kylie has put a lot of miles in this summer. Running with Kylie on the Varsity squad will be Ruby Hanson and Ava Witkowski. Pushing those girls will be 9th graders Maddy Doohen and Grace Nigbor and they will be joining the Varsity squad later on down the road.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The keys and challenges to our year will we need to stay healthy, very healthy. Since our numbers are down we can’t afford to lose anyone to injury. So, we will have to balance body awareness and our workouts. Remember a fresh body is a happy body. A healthy athlete is a happy coach. So far so good
What challenges will the team face? See above.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? Some of the goals we have are to give me 1% every day. Place some kids in Conference and Sections and qualify for State. Have all be M8 All Academic and Gold status. That is very important to us! Overall, just have a good experience and enjoy CC.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Everyone in the M8 Conference. We have so many great teams and coaches in the M8 Conference. It looks like Becker and Monti in the M8 and in Sections will be Hibbing and Chisago Lakes.
BOYS SOCCER
Head coach: Chad Johnson
Assistant coaches: Jessica Audette, Parker Johnson, and Max Johnson
Who are the players to watch this year? Drew Detzler, Carson Weber, Jacob Edmonds and Eric Flor
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? To build on what we accomplished last year. Have more success on the offensive side of the pitch. Teamwork, movement of the ball, containing the other team in their half. We will need to conserve our energy by playing smart but still play hard and keep the intensity at a high level.
What challenges will the team face? Our numbers are low again this year. We have a good group of returning players. We will need to build on last year. We have a young goalie that will be tested this year.
What are your goals for the 2023 season? To have fun and win, play as a team and work together in every scenario possible. Have each player’s back. Work together and build on the strengths of each individual player while working on the weaknesses during training seasons. Not be critical of mistakes, but rather encourage each other to do better next play.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Denfeld has always been a very hard competition. St. Francis and Monticello are also a few teams in our conference to watch and always bring a healthy competition to the pitch..
