For many years, despite North Branch track and field having had a very solid program, the Vikings always seemed to have to scratch and claw their way past larger programs such as Cambridge-Isanti, Forest Lake, and Andover for a select few berths in the traditional state meet. This year, however, in the first year of Minnesota State High School League’s three-class setup for the sport, North Branch has reaped the benefits of competing almost exclusively against schools of similar or smaller size.
Competing on its home track, North Branch qualified athletes in a school-record 11 events, out of 36 possible events among the boys and girls. The top two placers in each event earn automatic qualification for the state meet, with other berths available for making a minimum standard on an event. All of the Vikings’ berths were via placing first or second.
The girls team carried the day for North Branch, racking up seven of the 11 berths, which earned it the section team runner-up trophy behind Cloquet.
The 4x200 relay — comprised of Avery Smith, Sophia Thorsen, Sophia Benedict and Dakota Esget — and the 4x400 relay — comprised of Derrian Dick, Ella Kuhlman, Esget and Thorsen — captured their respective section championships. Individually, Thorsen (200) and Asaysha Olson (long jump) also stood atop the podium. Olson was the team’s lone individual double-qualifier, as she also took second in the triple jump.
Kuhlman earned a second state berth by finishing second in the 300 hurdles, and Ella Dick will continue the Vikings’ tradition of competing in girls pole vault after placing second in the event.
The boys team relied on second-place finishes to achieve its state berths. Logan Murphy earned runner-up in the high jump, Eric Flor placed second in the pole vault, and Justin Ramos came in second in the triple jump. The boys’ lone berth in a running event came about in the final event of sections, as the 4x400 relay team of Zach Johnson, Austin Anderson, Carson Klein, and Murphy crossed the finish line second.
That record number of state entrants could have been even higher as Esget (100), Shaeyna Andreotti (300 hurdles), Smith (400), Nick Bovitz (long and triple jump), and the boys 4x200 relay team each came in third but didn’t qualify for those events.
The Minnesota Class AA State Meet will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, with running prelims and some field event finals taking place at 9 a.m. on Friday. The finals for all running events and remaining field events happen at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
BLUEJACKETS QUALIFY IN FIVE EVENTS
On the opposite end of the spectrum is the Cambridge-Isanti track and field teams. The Bluejackets now find themselves in North Branch’s shoes as the smallest school in the new Class AAA.
Even though the number of schools in Section 7 has been cut in half to only eight, those schools tout enrollments up to twice as large as C-I. As a result, the equally solid Jacket program was limited to five state berths.
Junior Anika Larson occupies four of those five berths after finishing first in the long jump and second in both the 100 and 200. Larson was also part of the second-place 4x100 relay team, along with Laci Leverty, June Merkouris, and Grace Hoffman.
The sole boys state berth came from junior John Ziebarth, who finished second in the discus.
C-I did have a few other close calls, with Riley Wilson (110 hurdles), Makenna Sjoberg (1600), and the girls 4x200 and boys 4x400 relays each coming in third.
Larson and the 4x100 relay team will compete in the state prelims on Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. If any of them advance to the finals, they will compete again, along with Ziebarth, on Saturday, June 11, at 4 p.m.
VIKING GOLF SENDS TWO TO STATE
The North Branch golf teams joined in on the fun of qualifying for state competition as freshman Tyler Minke shot a two-round score of 158 at the Section 5AA meet to earn a berth in the boys state meet and junior Olivia Weyenberg shot a two-round score of 176 to earn a berth in the girls state meet. As a team, the girls finished in third place in Section 5AA.
Bluejacket Logan Westman finished 10th in the boys Section 7AAA meet, just three strokes behind the last state qualifier. For the C-I girls, Emily Nystrom recorded the low score with a 97 but missed advancing to the second round of the Section 7AAA meet.
BASEBALL TEAMS ELIMINATED
North Branch’s baseball team couldn’t quite capture the same magic as the Vikings were eliminated from the double-elimination Section 7AAA tournament with a 6-5 loss to Duluth Denfeld.
The Vikings began with a 8-7 win over Hibbing in the opening round, but then lost Hermantown 6-5 the game before the Denfeld loss.
For Cambridge-Isanti, it was two-and-done in the Section 7AAAA tournament. The Jackets lost to Andover 9-0 in the opening round and then fell to Anoka 16-1 in the elimination round.
