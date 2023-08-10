As the end of summer approaches, runners, joggers and walkers from across the local area and throughout the region lace up their shoes for the Mora Half Marathon, 5K run and walk, and kid’s run.
This year’s race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, with the half marathon starting at 7:30 a.m., the 5K starting at 7:45 a.m., and a free kids race starting immediately after the 5K.
Both races begin at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center. The 5K race course forms a bit of a lollipop — running along the back side of the Mora school’s campus, then traveling south on North Grove Street, making a loop on the northwest corner of town before returning to finish along the same path where the race started.
The half marathon (13.1 miles) also departs from the Vasaloppet Nordic Center and heads south into town via Grove Street and Wood Street. The course loops around the core of the city of Mora before heading out of town on Kanabec County Road 6 (205th Avenue). Racers then head North on Jade Street, loop back on Joplin Street and return to Mora. The half marathon finishes at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center as well.
Current registrations are on track to exceed 2022, which had 219 racers — 124 in the 5K and 95 in the half marathon. At this edition of the Times went to press, 192 racers are registered, and this is a race that typically draws many race-day registrations.
Spectators are encouraged to come out to the Nordic Center to cheer runners on and should expect winners of the 5K to arrive at the finish sometime around 8 a.m., and the winners of the half marathon sometime between 8:30 and 9 a.m.
Anyone interested in registering for the Mora Half Marathon or 5K can visit www.Vasaloppet.us.
