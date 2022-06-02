Cambridge-Isanti High School qualified 11 bowlers for the Minnesota State High School League Adapted Bowling Tournament held Friday, May 13, at Bowlero Bowling Lanes in Brooklyn Park.
There are three divisions for Adapted Bowling CI (Cognitive Impairment), ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and PI (Physical Impairment). At the State Tournament there are 32 qualifiers for each division for both boys and girls.
In the CI Girls Division, Cambridge-Isanti freshman Isabelle Bishop rolled to the girl’s singles championship with a two-game score of 462, Cambridge-Isanti junior Chelsey Stork was third with a score of 442 also in the CI Girls Division.
In the CI Boys Division, Cambridge-Isanti senior James Chapman was third with a score of 448. The other Cambridge-Isanti Bowlers who qualified were sophomore Morgan McCauley, junior Jake Leight, freshman Josh Englund, sophomore Zeke Kokoris, freshman Same Price, freshman Eva Cooley, junior Chris Hamlin, and senior Kyle Mosher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.