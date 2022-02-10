Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - February 10, 2022

From the coach: Mikayla’s been tremendous for us the last three-plus seasons. She’s a great competitor who competes at such a high level, and that competitive drive becomes infectious. It’s been awesome having the opportunity to coach her.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing is the competitiveness of the game.
Person who has influenced you: Many people have influenced me. I am beyond grateful for the support system that I have.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: It’s a lot of reps and visualization
Highlight of athletic career: Signing my national letter of intent to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of North Dakota
Future goals: To name a few: I would like to play in the WNBA, win championships at UND, earn my bachelors in Psychology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.