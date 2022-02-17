Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - February 17, 2022

From the coach: Kobe has been instrumental in our recent 5 game win streak. His quality of play has continued to improve throughout the season, as evidenced by scoring a career high 33 points in our home win versus Big Lake. Kobe leads the Bluejackets in scoring (17.5 ppg), three pointers made (62) and steals (59).
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is competing and just fighting to get a win.
Person who has influenced you: The people that influenced me and pushed me are my parents. They push me to get better.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I prepare just by listening to music and getting my head straight.
Highlight of athletic career: Being able to start my first varsity game as a sophomore.
Future goals: My future goals are to try and make it to the next level. It’s always been my dream to play college basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.