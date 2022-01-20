Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - January 20, 2022

From the coach: I chose Abby because she has a tremendous work ethic. She has made incredible improvements on every event this season due to her dedicated off-season training and her continued drive to learn new skills. She earned a new career high for the all-around two meets in a row last week, breaking the elusive 36 mark.
Favorite thing about sports: To be able to challenge myself and see what my true potential is.
Person who has influenced you: When I started my gymnastics career and feeling as if I needed more of a challenge, this led me to wanting to get into the competition type level. In 2016 I had found a gym in Grantsburg, WI which was owned by Lara Lerud. Lara was a person who would not take “I don’t think I can” or “I can’t” for an answer. When skills got tough and made me think there is no way these are ever going to be achieved, she was always right there with some sort of positive reinforcement to push me further and tell myself I can. Due to Lara’s continuous mindset of everything is possible, this has truly influenced me on becoming the type of gymnast I am today.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I start the night before with some “me time.” This includes me sitting in my room getting my meet bag packed for competition. Having this time of being somewhere quiet really gets me into the right mindset and setting goals for myself for the following day. I make sure I get to bed at a decent time to assure a good night’s rest and eat properly the next day.
Highlight of athletic career: After working hard and finding the determination, I got many of the skills which I had been working on for many years. I had set a goal for a varsity all-around score of 36.0 by the end of my 2022 season. After all the hard work and determination, I have not only met my goal earlier than anticipated but also exceeded it.
Future goals: To continue my high school gymnastic career putting in the most determination that I possibly can.
Congratulations Abby !!
