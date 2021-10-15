Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - October 14, 2021

From the coach: Braden Jones, W.R. and DB. He is a tremendous leader and competitor. He is currently tied for 4th in 5A for receptions and yards. He plays offense, defense, and special teams. He has done all this less than a year after suffering a serious leg injury.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is being able to go out and compete with my best friends. I love to see the competitive side of everyone.
Person who has influenced you: First of all, my dad is my biggest influence. Also, all of my coaches in each sport have obviously been great influences and helped me to become the person I am today.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I make sure to carb load the day before and hydrate the best I can. I also deal with any injuries or muscle soreness that I have. On gameday, I listen to my favorite music to get myself hyped up.
Highlight of athletic career: Baseball tournaments with the boys and also going to state in basketball in 9th and 10th grade.
Future goals: I hope to continue my athletic career at the collegiate level.
