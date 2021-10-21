Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - October 21, 2021

From the coach: Makenzie has been the heart and soul of our team for the past 4 years. She has grown as a leader and brings so much emotion to our team that will be missed once she graduates. She has such a tremendous work ethic and is always willing to help her team mates on varsity and also the younger girls coming through our program. She is the type of athlete and person that every coach wants the opportunity to coach.
Favorite thing about sports: The girls that I get to play with. My other family that I get to see every day. The memories that we make and that we’ll cherish forever. And of course traveling and all competition.
Person who has influenced you: My parents, because they have always pushed me to do better and thanks to them I’m where I’m at now. I’m a better athlete, person, student, friend, daughter. I couldn’t have done anything without them.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Stretching and rolling out. I’ll also listen to music, that helps get rid of any nerves that I have and it gets me pumped up for the game.
Highlight of athletic career: Being able to travel to many different states and competing against the best.
Future goals: To play volleyball in college. To become a personal trainer or do something sports related.
