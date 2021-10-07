Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - October 7, 2021

From the coach: Kendyl is an amazing asset to the team. Beyond her athletic abilities (which are great) she brings a leadership style that is both direct and calming at the same time. She uses her past experiences to help out the younger members of the team and her work ethic is infectious! Kendyl’s character epitomizes the “Bluejacket” way.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports are the relationships built on the team.
Person who has influenced you: My mom.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I drink lots of water and prepare my mental game.
Highlight of athletic career: When I peed my pants while running!
Future goals: To continue improving and to reach a new height in my high school running career.
