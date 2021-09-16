Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - September 16, 2021

From the coach: I selected Freshman Colin Rouse because he shows up for every practice and game ready to give his all. He’s one of the younger players on the team, but his maturity and execution of the game is second to none. Colin’s excellent touch and creativity has generated three goals for us so far this season and several other good scoring opportunities. Colin has put in the work and it’s great to see the results.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite things about sports are the activity, the challenges of competition, and working with my teammates to achieve a common goal.
Person who has influenced you: My parents have taught me to work hard and be dedicated to practice and I’ve had good coaches who have helped me develop and improve as a player.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I review my previous game performance and get as much rest as possible before a game.
Highlight of athletic career: Winning the Premier League division with my club team this year and traveling to Colorado for Nationals this summer. I’m also excited to be playing with the CIHS Bluejacket soccer team this year.
Future goals: Continuing to improve as a player and play soccer in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.