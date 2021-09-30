Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - September 30, 2021

From the coach: Through Cal’s hard work and perseverance, he has risen up through the ranks and recently scored as our number one runner. Cal leads a relatively young group of talented runners and has become even more focused and driven in the most recent season. With each race Cal becomes more confident and we are so excited to see where that will take him!
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is being able to compete and be with my friends while doing it.
Person who has influenced you: My brother Ryan has influenced me to become a great runner.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I typically prepare for races by listening to music, warming up, and doing a stretch that opens my lungs.
Highlight of athletic career: The highlight of my athletic career is getting to run on varsity.
Future goals: My future goals consist of going to college and getting good grades.
