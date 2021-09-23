Bluejacket Athlete of the Week, September 23, 2021

From the coach: Jenna is a five-year varsity soccer player for the Bluejackets, earning major playing time and making an immediate impact as an eighth grader. Since then she has made the most of her incredible drive to learn and grow as a player, becoming a starter as a freshmen and now Senior Co-Captain. Jenna is a tenacious player wreaking havoc on opposing players with her dive bombing style of play while remaining kind and humble in her personal interactions with the team. Her leadership in setting the example on and off the field is a beacon to the team of how to play with strength and honor.
Favorite thing about sports: The competitiveness involved in playing and the happiness it brings in my life.
Person who has influenced you: My family and coaches and all of the support they give me!
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I drink a lot of water throughout the day and talk to my coaches about my past performances and ask what I should be doing better and what I should continue doing, I warm up with my team and visualize plays being made.
Highlight of athletic career: Some high-lights of my career in soccer is making varsity in 8th grade and starting freshman year. I’ve also received an honorable mention in hockey with some other awards.
Future goals: I plan to play hockey in college and pursue a career in psychology.
