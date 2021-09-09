Bluejacket Athletes of the Week - September 9, 2021

From the coach: As a new coach working with the team, I have been impressed by the great work ethic of these girls both in practice and during matches! Their hard work is paying off, as they’ve won their last four matches at first doubles!
Favorite thing about sports: Maddie Lawrence: Creating relationships with my teammates & experiencing all of the ups and downs. Maddie Troolin: Coming together as a team, all working towards the same goal.
Person who has influenced you: Maddie Lawrence: My former tennis coaches, Joel Lund and James Sullivan. Maddie Troolin: My coaches who continually shape me into the person and the player that I am today!
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Maddie Lawrence: I prepare by drinking lots of water and eating healthy foods. Maddie Troolin: I prepare by drinking lots of water and listening to my favorite radio station!
Highlight of athletic career: Maddie Lawrence: Making varsity my freshman year. Maddie Troolin: During this season getting to play first doubles with my partner, Maddie!
Future goals: Maddie Lawrence: To go to college and become a pediatric nurse practitioner. Maddie Troolin: To attend college next fall!
