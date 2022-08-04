Bluejacket Hall of Fame Class of 2022 to be inducted

Each year the Isanti-Cambridge Bluejacket Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding alumni who have brought honor to themselves, their school, and their community.
The next induction ceremony is on Aug. 21, 2022, at the Cambridge Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 6 p.m., with a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. The 2022 Bluejackets Hall of Fame inductees are Bill Barnes, Walter Binger, Travis Fuhol, Dave Mickelson, Jon Nystrom, and Mark Solberg.
Tickets are available online for anyone interested in attending the banquet to honor this group of Bluejacket alums. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-bluejacket-hall-of-fame-induction-banquet-tickets-231056104027 For more information about the banquet or Hall of Fame contact Todd Smrekar at smrekar55@gmail.com.
If you would like to nominate an outstanding Bluejacket alum, nomination forms for the Bluejacket Hall of Fame are on the Hall of Fame website https://sites.google.com/isd911.org/bluejacket-hall-of-fame/home.
