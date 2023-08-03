Bluejacket Hall of Fame inductees announced

The 2023 Bluejacket Hall of Fame inductees will be officially enshrined in the HOF during the annual dinner, held on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. This year, the Hall will welcome five athletes who excelled in multiple sports, plus one longtime teacher and coach.
This year’s inductees include:
•Joe Barnes, Class of 1978 — football and basketball
•Jason Hall, Class of 1994 — football, hockey, track & field
•Kerri (Larson) Schibilla, Class of 1994 — swimming, gymnastics, track & field
•Dennis Wentworth, class of 1970 — football, basketball, track & field
•Jason Ziebarth, Class of 1992 — football, hockey, baseball
•Dean Wilson, teacher, coach — physical education, health, wrestling, girls golf.
Tickets for this year’s HOF banquet, which will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m., can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bluejacket-hall-of-fame-induction-banquet-tickets-558278555187.
Additionally, the HOF Committee is always looking for nominees for induction into future HOF classes. Nomination forms can be found at www.c-ischools.org, then click on “Activities” and “Bluejacket Hall of Fame.” Nominees can be alumni, coaches, advisors, directors, and community members who have given substantially of themselves for the good of Cambridge-Isanti High School. Athletes/Fine Arts nominees must be a graduate of CIHS and out of school for at least 10 years. Coaches can be current or former coaches. Nominees will remain on file for 10 years or upon induction.
Any questions can be directed to the Cambridge-Isanti High School Athletics and Activities office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.