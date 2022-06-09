Bluejacket Shining Stars - June 9, 2022

From the coach: Keagen placed third in Section 7AA singles. The doubles team of Erik Kindem and Alex Magnuson placed fourth in Section 7AA doubles. This is the first time Bluejacket tennis has had three section medalists in one season.
Favorite thing about sports: Keagen: My favorite things are being able to compete with other teams and meet new people through sports. Erik: Meeting new people. Alex: I love the team aspect, knowing that you are apart of something bigger than yourself, even when you lose your teammates pick you up.
Person who has influenced you: Keagen: My parents have influenced me a lot and influenced me to be involved with sports. Erik: My father. Alex: I think my Mom and Dad have influenced me the most because of how they made me a better person when playing sports or anything in life, they made me know that if you’re up or down you treat the person the same way.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Keagen: I go to bed early the night before and just relax and eat some kiwis before every match. Erik: Blasting music. Alex: I try to stay relaxed and make sure I’m not thinking about what I need to do, go in with no expectations and play the game I want to play.
Highlight of athletic career: Keagen: The highlight of my tennis career so far is winning the third place match in the Section 7AA Singles Tournament. Erik: My highlight was getting the double bagel award, first off award, mvp, and all conference at first singles as a junior. Alex: My favorite highlight for sure is playing Brainerd with Caden Chesla in a triangular and winning in a super tie break 10-4 and then the same week playing them with Erik Kindem to make it to the section semifinals.
Future goals: Keagen: My future goals are to make it to State both individually and as a team, which would be the first Bluejacket tennis team to qualify for State. Erik: My future goals are to become a lineman and enjoy life. Alex: I just want to become the best person I can with whatever God leads me to in my journey to a college or anywhere else I want to go.
