C-I, NB girls tennis teams kick off fall sports seasons

The first official day of practice for high school fall sports was only this last Monday, but one sport is already preparing for its first competitions of the season.
As is typical for the sport, girls tennis’ first matches of the season are scheduled shortly after the official start of the season. In the case of Cambridge-Isanti, the Bluejackets will host a triangular on Friday, Aug. 18 versus Duluth Denfeld and Anoka.
The matches will begin at 9 a.m. with the Jackets facing off against Denfeld, who are coached by C-I alumnus and former first singles player for the Jackets Kayelyn McDonald.
Denfeld will then take on Anoka at approximately 10:30, depending on how long the C-I versus Denfeld matches take. The final round of the triangular will feature the Jackets taking on Anoka beginning at approximately noon.
That same morning sees the North Branch girls tennis team taking on the Academy of Holy Angels in a “scrimmage” beginning at 10 a.m.
The Jackets will be back on the court on Wednesday, Aug. 23 — again hosting a triangular beginning at 9 a.m. This time, the opponents will be Fridley, who will take on C-I at 9 a.m.; and Hibbing, who will engage in a “Battle of the Bluejackets” at approximately noon. Fridley and Hibbing will also face each other at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The very next day, the Jackets will hit the road for a quad at St. Cloud Tech, taking on St. Cloud Apollo, Pequot Lakes, and Pine City.
Aug. 24 also features the first official action for several other sports as the C-I cross country teams host a time trial at 10 a.m. at Isanti Middle School. The Bluejacket girls soccer team also hosts its first official game of the season, versus Esko at 7 p.m. for the varsity. The boys soccer team will travel to Proctor for their season opener.
For North Branch, the girls tennis team will also host Denfeld and Fridley, plus Osseo, in their own quad on Aug. 24. Additionally, the Viking girls soccer team will host Hermantown at 7 p.m. and the volleyball team hosts Andover, also at 7 p.m. The Viking cross country teams will hit the road for an “Early Bird Quad” at Princeton Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.