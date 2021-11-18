When Bluejacket senior Mikayla Aumer put pen to paper to sign her National Letter of Intent, the University of North Dakota wasn’t just adding a talented basketball player; they gained her entire family.
Over the course of her high school career, Mikayla has been noticed for her gritty play on the court, but perhaps just as much — if not more — notice has been made about her “entourage,” comprised of her parents Jennifer and Jim, grandparents Aaron and Sandy Hanson, and great-grandma Lila. The latter three can’t be missed due to their bringing in lawn chairs in order to get an unobstructed view of their granddaughter.
“I have been here a long time,” commented Cambridge-Isanti Activities Director Mark Solberg, “never once have we had a family who come in with lawn chairs. It is pretty sweet. (Lila) is 98 years young, she is spry and she comes across the court, and she cheers, she has a good time, which is pretty sweet.”
“We’ve had groups this large (at college signing ceremonies), but I’m not sure for just one person,” said CIHS Principal Dr. Steve Gibbs. “This is impressive. So this support system, and I think I know you (Mikayla), you would say this doesn’t happen without this group of people.”
“We’ve followed Mikayla’s progress in basketball since the third grade,” said Grandpa Aaron. “Last winter, we missed some of the games, but other than that, we haven’t missed any games. Your grandmother and I are very proud of your achievements. And we’re looking forward to the next plateau. Because there will be another one. You just keep working hard. We love you very much. God Bless you. Go Hawks!”
“Every parents’ dream is to have great success for their child,” said Mom Jennifer. “We never could have imagined just how much success you would have in just 18 years. As a young girl, you dreamed of playing Division I basketball. Over the last five years, you have sacrificed greatly to make that dream come true. To say we are proud of you is an understatement.”
High school career
While Mikayla’s support system is impressive, that alone doesn’t earn a student-athlete a Division I scholarship — the first one in the history of the Bluejacket girls basketball program. Mikayla’s on-court work ethic and progression since joining the varsity as a freshman made her one of the top recruits in Minnesota. Since joining the team, the Jackets have at least reached the section championship game every season.
Of special note was her sophomore season, which got off to a late start due to a hand injury that sidelined her for the first month of the high school season. Even during that time, however, Mikayla gained attention from a social media video showing her still practicing one-handed shots.
Upon returning to game action, Mikayla quickly established herself as the leading scorer on a Bluejacket squad consisted mainly of seniors who had played together their entire basketball lives, including being thrown into the fire of varsity competition as freshmen themselves. That unit, with Mikayla as a vital cog, earned C-I’s second-ever state tournament berth.
In that state tournament, Mikayla and the Jackets faced what could be described as the best preview of the level of competition she will soon face in the form of Hopkins superstar Paige Bueckers. That game was a real eye-opener for Mikayla.
“You can always do more, and I didn’t play as well as I should have,” said Mikayla, who scored eight points in the 85-55 loss to the heavily favored Royals. “But it was a huge learning experience for me playing that top competition.”
Junior season
Mikayla’s role took a dramatic turn coming into her junior season, as she was the lone returning starter for an inexperienced team, as far as varsity competition is concerned. Because of that, she needed to take on additional responsibilities such as team leader. True to form, Mikayla welcomed the changes as gaining valuable experience that would serve her well going forward.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” Mikayla said. “Going through that process, I think that’s what was needed for my future process as well. I love the girls now and I love the girls I went to state with. I think it was a huge learning experience for me as I grow in character and as a woman. Because not only does it help on the court, but off the court.”
That transition paid dividends for the team, as she averaged 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game while guiding the team to an improbable (according to some) third-straight section championship game.
And as it turned out, being a team leader is something that will be immediately expected of her from UND head coach Mallory Bernhard.
“In talking with coach Mallory, the big thing for me when I get on campus is I have to be a leader right away. I love to bring energy to the team, and I love to bring a love and trust factor. And I’m very excited to do that once I get there.”
Mikayla verbally committed to UND following that junior season, and the reasons for her decision should come as no surprise based on her support system.
“It just felt like home,” she said. “I know it is where I’m meant to be.”
Senior season
Before she dons the Kelly green of the Fighting Hawks, Mikayla has one more season to get through in the Royal blue of the Jackets. Under her leadership and with a majority of last season’s varsity lineup returning, the Jackets are in position to have another strong season.
When asked what her goals were for her final season at CIHS, her answer was simple: “To win state.”
Whether that happens or not, you better believe Mikayla’s “entourage” will be with her every step of the way.
