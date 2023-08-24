In what has become somewhat of a “tradition” in many Minnesota schools, high school varsity football begins their season on a Thursday, as opposed to the typical “Friday Night Lights,” with this season’s openers being on Aug. 31. While it never has been fully explained, the consensus seems to be that this is because of the upcoming Labor Day weekend and not wanting to force a shortening of the last weekend of “summer” before kids go back to school. I think it also has something to do with a shortage of officials as there are a good number of games played on Friday too.
Locally, there are a couple of interesting aspects to Cambridge-Isanti’s and North Branch’s gridiron games. The first, which is huge for those of us who follow both schools, is that the two teams have exactly opposite home and away games. For all eight weeks, if the Bluejackets are playing at home, the Vikings are on the road and visa-versa.
Additionally, when I say the two teams are “on the road,” I really mean it. Of North Branch’s four away games, the closest one is Hermantown. Besides that, they travel to Rock Ridge (formerly Virginia) and possibly to Duluth twice — once to face Denfeld and a second time to face Cloquet if the Lumberjacks’ new artificial turf field isn’t completed by then.
C-I has somewhat shorter commutes, but considering their opponents, they will probably put on the most possible miles based on this combination of opponents. The Jackets travel to St. Cloud Tech, Park Center, and Sauk Rapids-Rice. Their shortest commute is to Elk River. By contrast, their home games are versus Chisago Lakes, Andover, St. Francis, and Monticello.
The other quirk with district scheduling is that it seems every year teams face an opponent they rarely, if ever, have faced before. For North Branch, their season starts with a home game against Pequot Lakes. For C-I, it is the aforementioned road game at Park Center in week four.
Having unfamiliar foes makes for some interesting strategy as teams have only game film to go by. And in the case of North Branch, that game film has to be from last season. Obviously, the other teams are also facing the same dilemma. Do teams stick with their usual game plans, or do they use the game to break tendencies to see what does or doesn’t work, along with giving future opponents something else to think of? But then, that always seems to somewhat be the case for the first game of the season.
Statistically, it could be an interesting game for the Vikings, who are coming off their first-ever section championship. Pequot Lakes, who play in the smaller Class AAA, had an 8-3 record last season, making it to the Section 7AAA championship game, where they lost to Esko. They appear to have a potent offense, with their lowest point total being 19 and their largest being 61.
The Jackets face a much more familiar opponent in their first game in St. Cloud Tech, who C-I shut out 31-0 last season.
Either way, both teams will be hoping to get their seasons off on a winning note.
