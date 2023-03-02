North Branch’s Dakota Esget was excited to finally be competing in a normal state gymnastics meet. Even though the sophomore had competed in the last two state meets, those were held under COVID conditions. And Esget took full advantage of that normalcy, capturing the school’s first-ever state championship. She finished first on the bars, and third place in the all-around, which is also a best finish for the school.
“I’m just glad to know all my hard work paid off,” Esget simply said. “I feel like now that I’ve been here, I know what I’m doing, I’ve been on the equipment, it gives me a little sense of peace and I just have to do my job. (But also), it was good to get back to normal (without masks).”
But although her third state appearance was normal as far as COVID is concerned, it turned out to be far from normal in other ways. Esget began her meet in seemingly unspectacular fashion, scoring an 8.825 on the beam. That routine, however, was her first no-fall on the event in competition in quite some time and turned out to be a great way to start her meet.
“It was good to start solid,” Dakota said. “It gave me confidence for the rest of the meet.”
Next came floor, where things really became abnormal. At the beginning of her routine, her music cut out and then started up again a short time later, but not at the right place in her routine.
“That has never happened to me before,” Dakota said. “I knew I had to keep going whether my music stopped or not.”
Gymnastics rules state if a routine is disrupted by equipment failure, or other reasons beyond the gymnast’s control, she has the option to redo her routine if she chooses. However, that decision must be made before seeing the score on the first routine. Head coach Chris Johnson said the decision was a no-brainer.
“I was just hoping they (one of the four judges) wouldn’t put up her score too quickly,” Johnson said, laughing.
“It was good to get a second chance,” added Dakota. “I was ready to get some redemption because in my first routine, I was thrown off a bit by the music and I didn’t get my leaps in. So the second one I really wanted to go out there and give it my all.”
That decision turned out to be the correct one. After a brief rest, Dakota performed a nearly flawless routine, scoring a 9.45, which was good enough for sixth place in the meet.
Esget would match that result on her next event, the vault, with that rotation also not being completely normal,but in a good way. Johnson explained going into vault, their plan was for Dakota to perform her typical vault — a piked Yurchenko, on her first attempt. Assuming she got a good enough score, her second attempt would be a layout Yurchenko, which is worth two-tenths of a point higher, but is more difficult so it isn’t guaranteed to score higher.
That decision also paid off. After scoring a solid 9.475 on her first vault, Dakota stuck her second vault as well, scoring one-tenth higher at 9.575. As it turned out, that one-tenth was the difference between medaling and not being on the podium as the seventh-place gymnast scored a 9.55.
“Vault has been most consistent all year,” Dakota said. “I knew my first vault would be fine because I’ve been doing it all year, but it was good to stay on my feet for the layout.”
The climax of Dakota’s night came on the bars, where once again, a strategic decision made all the difference. Throughout the entire season, while consistently having good scores on bars, her relatively simpler flyaway dismount held Dakota’s score down. For state, the decision was made to go with a much more difficult tuck double-back as her dismount.
“I’ve been practicing that dismount all year, throwing it in (in practice) every once-in-a-while,” Dakota said. “But it was the first time competing it, so it was good to stay on my feet.”
Not only did Dakota nail the new dismount, punctuating it with a completely stuck landing, but she performed what assistant coach Annie Gladitsch described as “the best bar routine I’ve ever seen her do.”
Even before the score of 9.575 had been raised, Dakota leapt into Johnson’s arms, knowing that was the best bar routine she had ever done. After that, it was a short wait as fellow stellar Section 7 gymnast Britney Krumrei of Big Lake competed, “only” scoring a 9.475 (which was good enough for third place), and clinching the bar championship for Dakota.
With her incredible meet results, Dakota finished with an all-around score of 37.425, behind Krumrei, who placed second with a 38.15 and Watertown-Mayer’s Reagan Kelley, who won the all-around with a 38.5.
“Without all my coaches, I couldn’t have done this,” Dakota said. “She (Johnson) is constantly giving me feedback and always being there, willing to make any sacrifice just for my success.”
Dakota’s bars championship was the best finish for a Viking gymnast at state, topping Katy Trunk’s second-place on the vault in 2014. It also eclipsed Dakota’s fourth-place finish on bars during the COVID-altered state meet in 2021. She also owns a fifth-place medal as part of the 4x200 relay team during the 2022 state track meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.