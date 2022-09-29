BOYS SOCCER
The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket boys soccer team not only snapped their winless streak that dated back nearly two years, but they began a winning streak that now sits at three games. The last time C-I had a “W” next to one of their scores was a victory over Big Lake back on Oct. 1, 2020. 21 frustrating games later, that “W” finally appeared again with a 3-2 home win over North Branch. After heading into halftime tied at one, the Jackets raced out to a 3-1 lead. North Branch narrowed the gap with four minutes remaining, but couldn’t come up with the game-tying goal. Alex Simpson, Josh Foley, and Roggie Sanchez scored the goals for C-I, with Drew Detzler and Carson Weber scoring for the Vikings.
C-I kept the wins coming with another 3-2 victory, this time over Zimmerman. In that game, the Jackets had a 2-1 lead at halftime before holding on for the win. Colin Rouse had two goals, with Foley adding the third. The third win also was by a single goal, with C-I topping Big Lake 2-1.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, the loss was the first of three straight for them, with NB also losing to Delano 6-1 and Princeton 2-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
The C-I girls were also able to top the neighboring Vikings last week, shutting out NB 2-0 in their only action for the week. North Branch would play one other game, where it was they who picked up a shutout win as the Vikings topped Princeton 5-0. In that game, North Branch picked up goals from five different players, with Summer Fruth, Kaytlin Hammond, Ava Gerten, Ava Mohs, and Ella Dick each bending the twine.
FOOTBALL
At first, it appeared North Branch’s Homecoming game against Rock Ridge would be a scoring fest as the two teams racked up six touchdowns in the first-quarter alone, with the Vikings holding a 30-14 lead 12 minutes into the game. After that, however, the rain intensified and the scoring decreased, leading to a 44-26 North Branch win. For the game, Preston Peterson scored twice on the ground, and Adam Johnstone hauled in two touchdown passes from quarterback Preston Peterson. Sam Robillard and Vinny Boeck scored the other two TDs.
The Vikings will have their biggest test thus far this season as they travel up to Grand Rapids to face the also undefeated Thunderhawks in a rematch of last season’s section championship game.
The Jackets experienced equally wet conditions in their game at Sauk Rapids-Rice, where the appropriately named Storm pulled out a 22-12 win over C-I. The home team scored on the opening kickoff and added to their lead with two TDs in the second-quarter. C-I tried to rally with a third-quarter touchdown by Micah Wilson and a fourth-quarter score by Levi Maurer, but it was too little too late.
VOLLEYBALL
Both C-I and North Branch went 1-1 for the week, with both teams recording the same scores in both matches.
The Jackets had to rally from a 1-0 hole against Big Lake, coming out on top 3-1 via set scores of 13-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-17. C-I would lose to Monticello by the same 3-1 score, with set scores being 19-25, 25-22, 10-25, 13-25.
North Branch wound up on the opposite end of a pair of sweeps, with the Vikings topping Duluth Denfeld 25-14, 25-11, 25-13. They would lose to Rush City by scores of 19-25, 20-25, 17-25.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Bluejacket herriers traveled to Cold Spring-Rocori last week, where the boys would finish in fifth-place out of 14 teams and the girls would finish in seventh-place out of 11 teams. Hunter Jacobson and Jonas Kennedy paced the boys, coming in just a second apart in 13th and 14th place. Kenna Sjoberg cracked the top ten in the meet, coming in 8th.
The Vikings made the short trek to Chisago Lakes, with the boys runners coming in seventh out of 11 teams and the girls not recording a team score. Individually, the girls were led by Ren’ee Brake, who finished in 25th place. The boys were led by Jordan Stum, who came in 13th.
GIRLS TENNIS
The Jackets’ regular season is quickly wrapping up, with their final match taking place on Tuesday. In that final week, C-I went 2-3 during their last three conference matches, plus one last triangular. For the conference matches, C-I shut out Princeton and Big Lake 7-0, and lost to Becker 5-2. C-I also went 0-2 at Elk River, with the hosts shutting out the Jackets 7-0 and Simley edging out a 4-3 win.
North Branch’s regular season came to a close with a trio of losses as the Vikings were swept by Monticello, Chisago Lakes, and St. Francis 7-0.
The Section 7AA team tournament, which both schools are in, begins on Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Jackets put one in the win column, with a convincing 104-80 victory over Big Lake. The Jackets took first-place in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, and would have taken first in the 400 free relay if they wouldn’t have swam it as exhibition only. Olivia Hansen took first in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Katelin Willits took first in the 500 freestyle and Cuincy Gibbs took first in the 100 breaststroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.