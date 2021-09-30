Girls tennis
The Bluejacket girls team picked up four more big wins for their season, with two of them helping the team to clinch at least a share of the Mississippi 8 Conference Championship, which is a first for the program. The team had a very close matchup versus conference foe Becker, which they won 4-3, with the team win coming down to a three-set victory by “the two Maddies” of Maddie Troolin and Maddie Lawrence at first doubles.
Also last week, C-I topped Princeton 6-1 in conference action, plus they beat Hopkins 4-3 and St. Michael-Albertville 6-1. Their lone loss of the week was to Elk River 6-1, where fourth singles player Evie Porta came up with the lone win, making her undefeated for the week.
North Branch was handed a pair of defeats last week, losing to Monticello 5-2 and St. Francis 6-1. Singles players Rachel Wurdemann and Hailey Bistodeau picked up the two wins versus the Magic, and Carrie Hall earned the win versus the Saints.
Girls soccer
The North Branch undefeated season came to a halt last week with a pair of losses, but in both games the Vikings put up a strong fight. The team’s first loss was to Monticello by a score of 3-2, with Ava Gerten and Sharleen Garcia-Velazquez finding the back of the net. The second loss came at the feet of #5-ranked St. Francis, who survived a ferocious Viking attack to come away with a 1-0 win. The lone goal was scored with 13 minutes left in the game.
For the Jackets, their season has been a series of “close but no cigar” moments as the team lost twice by one goal and tied another. The losses came to Chisago Lakes 1-0 and Princeton 2-1. The tie came against Becker by a score of 1-1. The Jackets sit at a 0-4-3 record on the season.
Football
North Branch upped their record to 4-0 at the halfway point of the season with a 38-20 win over Rock Ridge in Eveleth. The Vikings built up a 22-14 halftime lead on a pair of rushing touchdowns by Ashton Labelle and another by Loghan Croal. Labelle ran for his third touchdown in the third quarter and Sam Sonnek put the game away with a fourth quarter touchdown run. In total, the Vikings rushed for 398 yards and didn’t attempt a single pass all game.
After jumping out to a 7-0 lead, the Jackets saw Sauk Rapids-Rice respond with 33 unanswered points to defeat C-I 33-7. The lone Jacket score was scored on a 27 yard pass from quarterback Ari Sullivan to Colton Skoglund.
Volleyball
The Jackets had an up-and-down week again, befitting of their .500 season record. The Jackets first pulled out a 3-1 win over Big Lake by scores of 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13. Two nights later, they fell to Monticello 3-0 by scores of 25-27, 23-25, 16-25. Their week concluded with a thrilling five-set win over Edina by scores of 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 26-28, 15-13.
North Branch had an easy week last week, playing in only one match, which they won 3-0 over Duluth Denfeld by scores of 25-9, 25-14, 25-7. Senior Paige Peaslee picked up nine kills to lead the Vikings, and setter Maddie Helin earning just 17 set assists out of the 75 total points.
Boys soccer
Neither the Jackets nor the Vikings had a good week, with the teams going a combined 0-6. C-I lost four of those games, falling to Chisago Lakes 3-0, Becker 7-2, Anoka 4-0, and Princeton 4-0. Likewise, North Branch was shut out in their two games by scores of 3-0 versus Monticello and 2-0 versus St. Francis.
Cross country
The Jackets competed in the Racori Invite last week, with the boys coming in fifth out of ten teams and the girls coming in eighth. Cal Droubie led the boys with his 15th place finish. For the girls, Makenna Sjoberg came in 30th with Kendyl Izzo just 20 seconds behind in 31st.
The Vikings competed in two meets last week. The first was at Chisago Lakes. While neither team earned a team score, Alex Dick came in 25th for the boys and Cora Hudella earned sixth place for the girls.
The other meet was the Milaca Mega Meet, featuring over 50 teams. Hudella eeked out a top-100 finish, coming in 99th place in their division. For the boys, Zachary Johnson came in 124th in their division.
Girls swimming and diving
The Jackets went 1-1 for the week with a 100-82 win over Princeton and a 94-90 loss versus Big Lake. The Jackets took first place in eight of the 11 contested races versus Princeton, with the last event C-I swimming exhibition only. Zoey Pisul (200 and 500 freestyle), Olivia Hansen (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke), and Emma Bellows (50 and 100 freestyle) were each double-winners. Katelyn Berg added a first in diving and the 200 free relay also finished first.
Against the Hornets, the Jackets earned six firsts, which turned out to be just one first too few to pull out the team win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.