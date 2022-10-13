FOOTBALL
As is usually the case between Cambridge-Isanti and Chisago Lakes football, last Friday’s game came down to the final minutes before the winner could be determined. Unlike several of their most recent clashes, however, this game turned out to be a low-scoring affair featuring a final score of 13-7.
C-I got on the board first with a six-yard run from Levi Maurer five minutes into the second quarter. Chisago Lakes tied it up with a two-yard TD run with just 28 seconds remaining until halftime. The very next play, Jacket quarterback Braylon Davis hooked up with Brayden Coplan down the far sidelines for an 83-yard touchdown.
Both teams threatened to score in the second half, with the Wildcats reaching C-I’s nine-yard-line with just under two minutes remaining in the game. But the Jacket defense stiffened up and stopped Chisago Lakes cold on a fourth and goal to secure the win.
North Branch had a much easier time with their game, topping Duluth Denfeld 40-8. The Vikings jumped out to a 24-0 lead before yielding the Hunters’ only score of the game in the third quarter. NB would then tack on another two touchdowns to seal the deal.
BOYS AND GIRLS SOCCER
The section playoff seedings have been set, and as expected, all four local teams had to hit the road for the quarterfinal round, with all of them falling to the higher seed and thus ending their season.
The North Branch girls earned the highest seed, getting placed at #5 where they went up against #4 seed Hermantown. The Vikings would lose to the Hawks for the second time this season, with both games having a 1-0 final score. Earlier in the week, NB faced off against defending state champion Mahtomedi, getting shut out by the Zephyrs 6-0.
The Cambridge-Isanti girl’s team received the #6 seed, where they went up against Centennial, losing to the Cougars 7-0.
The North Branch boys were handed the #7 seed and traveled to Duluth Denfeld, losing to the Hunters 3-0. Before that, NB completed their regular season with a 2-1 win over Zimmerman and a 4-2 loss to Duluth Marshall.
Apparently, the other section coaches weren’t all that impressed with C-I’s six-game winning streak to end the season as the Jacket boys were dropped down to the #8 seed. This demotion resulted in the Jackets facing #1 seed Andover, who they lost to 9-0.
VOLLEYBALL
C-I had a very satisfying week, going 1-1 in regular matches and also winning the Esko Tournament. The one loss for the Jackets was a 3-0 defeat from Centennial. The win was a 3-0 win over Princeton.
In the Esko tournament, the Jackets nearly swept through the competition, beating Hibbing, Greenway, and Pine City 2-0. The only set loss came in the third match, where Duluth East forced a decisive third set before C-I came out on top 2-1.
North Branch had two matches last week, featuring an easy win over Chisago Lakes 3-0 on scores of 25-16, 25-11, 25-13. Their loss came via a 3-1 defeat from Monticello by scores of 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 10-25.
CROSS COUNTRY
C-I and North Branch faced off against each other, along with nine other schools, at the Hinckley-Finlayson Invite last week.
In the boy’s race, C-I came in second and North Branch came in fifth. C-I’s Hunter Jacobson was the top finisher for either team, coming in fourth. North Branch’s Jordan Stum was only seven seconds behind, coming in sixth. C-I’s Jonas Kennedy was five seconds behind Stum, in seventh. C-I’s Noah Mcgovern also cracked the top ten, coming in tenth.
In the girl’s race, C-I also took second, with North Branch coming in eighth. Jackets Kenna Sjoberg and Kendyl Izzo cracked the top five, coming in third and fifth, respectively. Seventh-grader Ava Witkowski was North Branch’s top finisher, coming in 28th.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Jackets competed in one dual meet last week and hosted their annual invite. In the dual meet, C-I came up short against Becker, with a final team score of 94-82. The Bulldogs took first place in all of the events until they swam as exhibition only beginning with the 200 freestyle relay.
At the annual Scott Sholund Invite, C-I took third out of five teams. Cuincy Gibbs was the top finisher for the Jackets, coming in second in the 100 breaststroke. Olivia Hansen and Jovie Ebertowski also cracked the top three, coming in third in the 100 butterfly and diving, respectively.
