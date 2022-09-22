VOLLEYBALL
Back in 2014, the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets and North Branch Vikings competed in the section championship in what many consider to be one of the most emotionally charged matches in either schools’ history. While last Tuesday, Sept. 13’s match didn’t have quite as high of stakes, the two teams — along with raucous spectators — managed to come close to replicating the scene as the two teams once again went the full five sets.
In the end, it was North Branch who this time came out on top 3-2, with all but one set having a point differential of under five. The visiting Vikings jumped out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-21 and cruising to a 25-14 second set. The host Jackets, however, began to get into a groove, securing matching 25-21 victories in the third and fourth set, forcing the deciding fifth set.
In that deciding set, North Branch would jump out to a lead, followed by a furious rally from C-I that came up just short with the final score being 15-13.
The Jackets would rebound from that disappointing loss just two nights later, coming up with a hard-fought, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19 win over Becker.
North Branch couldn’t quite hold onto that momentum, losing to friendly Class 4A rival Forest Lake 10-25, 24-26, 17-25.
FOOTBALL
The Jackets’ offense came alive in a big way last week, routing the visiting St. Cloud Tech Tigers 31-0. Brayden Coplan’s 20-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter was all the scoring C-I would need in the shutout victory. Quarterback Braylon Davis added a short TD run late in the second half to give C-I a 14-0 halftime lead. Offensively, the second half belonged to Levi Maurer, who for the game racked up 163 rushing yards and two second-half touchdowns. The other C-I score came on a safety as a snap back to the Tiger’s punter went over his head and dribbled out the back of the endzone.
North Branch kept their undefeated season intact with a 22-16 win over Mora. The Vikings took an 8-0 lead into halftime, then extended their lead to 22-8 late in the fourth quarter before the Mustangs added a last-minute score to make the final differential a little closer.
BOYS SOCCER
North Branch went 2-1 for the week. The Vikings edged out a 3-2 win over Big Lake in a heavy rain and topped Becker 2-1 to kick off Homecoming week. Their loss was a 2-0 shutout by Mesabi East.
C-I remains winless on the season after suffering a 6-0 loss to St. Francis and a 2-0 loss to Monticello.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Viking girls also went 2-1 for the week on the pitch. North Branch topped DeLaSalle 3-2 and Becker 4-3. Their loss came to Big Lake via a 2-0 shoutout.
C-I went 1-2 for the week. Their lone win came via a 1-0 shutout of Proctor. Their two losses were 3-1 to St. Francis and 7-0 to Monticello.
GIRLS TENNIS
C-I earned a pair of 5-2 wins last week, beating Chisago Lakes and St. Francis by that identical score.
North Branch dropped a pair of matches last week, falling to Big Lake 6-1 and Mora 5-2.
CROSS COUNTRY
North Branch competed in Mora last week. Jordan Stum cracked the top ten with a tenth place finish for the boys. The girls only competed in the JV race.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Jackets lost to Forest Lake 99-77 at home last week. The Rangers took first in every event until swimming exhibition only beginning with the 200 freestyle relay.
The Jackets also took on Chisago Lakes, where they lost 100-81. The Jackets won the 200 medley relay, but the Wildcats took first the rest of the meet until swimming exhibition only the last two events.
