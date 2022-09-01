BOYS SOCCER
The North Branch Vikings season began with the ultimate feast or famine scenario. In their season-opener, the Vikings routed Two Harbors, scoring 10 goals in the first half and almost matching that number in the second half en route to a 19-1 win over the Agates. Eight different players scored in the game, with Eric Elizarrage-Flor and Jacob Edmonds each scoring four. Nick Bovitz and Carson Weber also registered hat tricks in the game.
NB probably wished they could have stockpiled a couple of those goals for their next game, however, as they wound up getting shut out 5-0 by St. Croix Prep two days later.
Cambridge-Isanti’s season started with a 4-1 loss to PACT Charter School.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Cambridge-Isanti girls squad broke their winless streak which lasted all of last season and into the first two games of this season with a 5-0 win over Hibbing. Five different players scored for C-I, with Alexis Davis, Emily Nystrom, Jaidan Wilkinson, Anika Larson, and Mariah Martin each finding the back of the net. The victory was also the first win for new head coach Tyler Hayft.
Before that game, the Jackets did suffer two defeats, falling to Forest Lake 2-1 and Anoka 4-1.
The Vikings have struggled to find their offensive groove to start their 2022 campaign, getting shut out twice before scoring a lone goal in their third game. NB dropped a 1-0 decision to Hermantown, then lost 2-0 to St. Paul Highland Park. They also fell to section foe and last season’s section champions Cloquet 4-1.
VOLLEYBALL
The Jackets got their season off to a decent start, taking third place in the inaugural Rush City Tournament, and then sweeping section foe Coon Rapids 3-0.
In the Rush City tournament, C-I topped Hill Murray and Chisago Lakes 2-0 and defeated Litchfield 2-1. Their only loss was to Pine River-Backus 2-0.
C-I topped Coon Rapids in a relatively quick fashion, winning 25-20, 25-11, 25-13.
North Branch began their season with stiff competition, facing Centennial. The Vikings, who feature five out of six new starters this season, lost to the Cougars 12-25, 17-25, 16-25.
GIRLS TENNIS
After a pair of shutout wins to start the season, the Jackets found the going a bit tougher in their next two outings, going 1-4 in a triangular and quadrangular. C-I split their two home matches, beating Hermantown 5-2 but falling to Hibbing 4-3 in a tight matchup. Two days later, they went winless in a quad at St. Cloud, losing 5-2 to Pequot Lakes and St. Cloud Tech, and falling 6-1 to Pine City.
While not quite finding their first team “W,” North Branch has shown improvement, winning a few individual matches and barely falling to Duluth Denfeld 4-3. Picking up wins against the Hunters were Paulina Rossini at third singles, Eliana Smit at fourth singles, and the third doubles team of Charlotte Santjer and Brianna Bjerketvedt.
Other losses were recorded to Hibbing and Osseo 7-0, and Hermantown 6-1. The team also fell to Blaine and Armstrong, with Rossini earning another singles win and the doubles team of Santjer and Jayla Holevas also winning.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Vikings already have a couple of competitive runs under their belts, competing at Milaca’s Early Bird Invite, along with a quad at Princeton. At Milaca, Jordan Stum came in seventh for the boys, with Andrew Witkowski just outside the top 10 in 11th. For the girls, Kylie Anderson was North Branch’s top finisher, coming in 23rd.
At Princeton, which also featured the Tigers and Milaca, Stum came in second, with Witkowski coming in fifth for the boys. Ruby Hanson was the only varsity girl to compete in a very depleted field, with only six competitors taking the course. Hanson, an eighth-grader, came in third.
