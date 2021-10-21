Football
It took an impressive offensive output, plus just enough timely defensive stands for North Branch to squeak out a 50-42 win over Hermantown, thus keeping their undefeated season alive and locking them into the #1 seed for the upcoming Section 7AAAA playoffs.
The Vikings spotted the Hawks a 13-point lead in the first quarter, however three touchdown runs by Ashton Labelle, which were made possible by two successful onside kicks, gave the Vikings a 22-13 lead midway through the second quarter. Hermantown responded with two long touchdown runs, giving the Hawks a 28-22 lead at halftime.
A touchdown run by Andrew Thauwald briefly tied the game at 28, but another long touchdown run by the Hawks quickly gave them the lead back. Following Samuel Robillard’s TD run and a successful two-point conversion, the Vikings regained the lead at 36-35. But again, that didn’t last long as Hermantown’s 64-yard pass made the score 42-36. North Branch gained their next touchdown on a 15-yard pass from Thauwald to Adam Johnstone, making the score 42-42.
That was when the defense stopped the Hermantown offense for the first time all game on four plays and setting the Vikings up with a short field, which was converted into another Thauwald to Johnstone touchdown pass with just six seconds remaining in the game.
The Vikings attempted to complete their perfect regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Cloquet, after this edition of the Star went to press. The #1 seed guarantees North Branch a Section 7AAAA quarterfinals bye and a home game on Saturday, Oct. 30 against the winner of the #4 vs. #5 seed game on Tuesday, Oct. 26. A win in the semifinals will send the Vikings to their second-ever section championship game, which will be played at Duluth Denfeld on Friday, Nov. 5.
The Bluejackets suffered their third-straight narrow defeat, this time falling to Coon Rapids 19-18. The Jackets trailed the entire game as the Cardinals scored the scored the first touchdown late in the first quarter. C-I responded with a touchdown run by Devin Larson, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful. Coon Rapids scored the next two touchdowns to extend their lead to 19-6. C-I again responded with a touchdown pass from Ari Sullivan to Andre Hall, but the extra point was no good.
The final score of the game came midway through the fourth quarter on Larson’s second touchdown run, however once again, the two-point conversion was unsuccessful. And also for the third straight game, a final Jacket drive to take the lead late in the game was stifled by an interception.
C-I played their final regular season game on Wednesday, Oct. 20, versus Andover, after this edition of the Star went to press. The Jackets’ first section game will be on Tuesday, Oct. 26, most likely at St. Francis.
Volleyball
C-I’s lone match of the week was at Lakeville South, where the Jackets lost 3-1 by scores of 14-25, 25-23, 19-25, 18-25. Their last regular season match was on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Chisago Lakes. Their section tournament will begin on Oct. 28.
North Branch’s only match of the week was also a loss, as the Vikings fell to Andover 3-2 by scores of 25-17, 15-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-17. Their final match was also on Tuesday, at Big Lake. NB’s section tournament begins on Friday, Oct. 29.
Girls tennis
The Jackets successful season came to an end with a 6-1 loss to #2 seed Pequot Lakes. The only C-I victory came from the first doubles team of Maddie Lawrence and Maddie Troolin.
Cross Country
North Branch competed in the Princeton “Last Chance” meet last week, with both the boys and girls coming in 11th out of 11 teams. Cora Hudella came in 54th for the girls and Zachary Johnson came in 65th for the boys.
The Jackets had a very successful “Last Chance” meet, which was held at Mora. Both the boys and girls took first place out of four teams. Makenna Sjoberg was the winner of the girls race, with Kendyl Izzo coming in fourth and Molly Larson coming in fifth. On the boy’s side, Jaxon Jones came in second, Hunter Jacobson came in fourth, and Blake Roberts came in fifth.
Girls swimming and diving
The Jackets competed in the Section 7AA True Team meet last week, coming in eighth out of eight teams. C-I’s top finish came in the 200 medley relay, which came in 11th. The Jackets now take their traditional competition break before sections, which is Nov. 11-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.