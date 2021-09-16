Girls soccer
The North Branch Vikings extended their undefeated season to a 6-0-1 record with a 5-0 win over Cambridge-Isanti. All the Vikings’ goals were on impossible to save shots over the Jacket goalie’s head, with Ava Gerten scoring twice, the sister act of Danna and Sharleen Garcia-Velazquez, and Peyton Verdon scoring once. Goalie Sharis Garcia-Velazquez earned her third shutout of the season.
The other action for the Vikings last week was a 2-1 win over Forest Lake, with goals by Gerten and Emmie Meyer. Two other games (versus St. Cloud Apollo and Princeton) were postponed.
For the Jackets, their only other game wound up in a 0-0 tie versus Monticello, with their other game versus Coon Rapids also being postponed.
Boys soccer
North Branch’s other win over C-I came via a 3-0 shutout at Cambridge-Isanti. Tanner Bollman, Eric Elizarraga-Flor, and Wyatt Peek each tallied a goal in the game. The Vikings extended their shoutout stretch to two games with a 0-0 tie versus Brooklyn Center two nights later. That streak was ended, however, as the Vikings lost to Princeton 3-1.
For the Jackets, their search for their first win of the season continued with a 2-1 loss to Hibbing and a 4-1 loss to Monticello. Colin Rouse and Justin Sauze scored the lone goals in each of the games for the Jackets.
Football
North Branch extended their record to 2-0 with a 34-19 win over Duluth East. Ashton Labelle found the endzone three times for North Branch, while leading the team with 145 yards rushing. Sam Robillard scored the other TD for North Branch while also eclipsing 100 yards rushing with a total of 115.
Cambridge-Isanti found themselves in a defensive dogfight with their rivals from St. Francis in the annual “Battle for the Paddle” game, with the Saints coming out on top 7-0. While the Jackets were limited to only 146 total yards in the game, their defense was equally effective, limiting St. Francis to just 171 total yards. The only score of the game came early in the fourth quarter on a halfback pass trick play by the Saints. The Jackets had a last-ditch effort to tie the score come up just short as the game’s final drive was stopped at the St. Francis seven yard line.
Volleyball
C-I’s up-and-down season was on full display last week as the Jackets swept Anoka 3-0 but were then swept themselves by Blaine. The scores of the win were 25-17, 25-12, 25-21, while the loss was by scores of 16-25, 18-25, 15-25. The Jackets sit at an even 2-2 record for the season.
The Vikings went 4-1 on the week, scoring a 3-1 conference win over St. Francis and then earning third place in their own tournament by again defeating the Saints 2-0, topping Carlton 2-0 and Esko 2-1, but losing to Proctor 2-1 in the round-robin portion of the tournament. Lindsey Bunes has emerged as North Branch’s top offensive threat, leading the team with 14 kills in the first match against St. Francis and accumulating 38 kills throughout the tournament.
Girls tennis
C-I had a very successful week, going 5-0 in their matches. Two of the victories were via shutouts as the Jackets blanked North Branch and Monticello 7-0 in conference matches. The other wins came while claiming the Blaine Tournament championship by defeating host Blaine 4-3, Andover 6-1, and Forest Lake 4-3.
The Vikings had a tougher week. Besides the loss to the Jackets, North Branch was also blanked by Princeton 7-0.
Cross country
The Jackets hosted their lone home meet of the season, running against Duluth East, Centennial, and Coon Rapids. The Jacket boys came in third, with Zander Gallmeier earning the top finish by coming in 13th. The Jacket girls team didn’t record a team score with only having three girls run in the varsity race. Makenna Sjoberg was C-I’s top finisher, coming in 12th.
The Vikings traveled up I35 last week, running in the Pine City Invite. The boys team finished 8th out of nine teams, with Zachary Johnson coming in 26th. Like the Jackets, the North Branch girls team didn’t field enough runners to amass a team score. Senior Cora Hudella was the top North Branch finisher, coming in 21st.
Girls swimming and diving
The Jackets earned their first team win of the season by topping Princeton 103-80 last week. C-I racked up seven first places in the meet, with four of those being part of a 1-2-3 finish for the Jackets. Emma Bellows took first in both the 100 and 200 freestyle races. Arianna Melby took first in the 200 IM, while Zoey Pisula (500 free), Olivia Hansen (100 backstroke), Katelyn Berg (diving), and the 200 freestyle relay adding individual wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.