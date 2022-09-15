VOLLEYBALL
North Branch came oh-so-close to capturing the championship trophy of their annual home tournament held last Saturday. The Vikings would lose to Roseville in the first place match 2-1, with the razor-thin game scores of 27-25, 21-25, 13-15. Before their loss, North Branch topped St. Francis 25-22, 25-23; Esko 13-25, 25-20, 15-10; and Hibbing 25-18, 25-17.
Besides their tournament, NB competed in two regular matches, winning one and losing one. The win came against St. Francis by the lopsided scores of 25-9, 25-11, 25-13. The loss came to section foe Cloquet 3-1, by scores of 21-25, 26-24, 18-25, 19-25.
The Jackets only had one match last week, hosting Anoka and falling to the Tornadoes 3-1.
FOOTBALL
North Branch picked up their second win of the season, with this one being a much closer affair than their first one. In their second away game of the season, the Vikings traveled up to Duluth to take on the Greyhounds, winning 30-27 in come-from-behind fashion. The game went back and forth, with the two teams exchanging multiple leads until NB went ahead for good with just over four minutes left in the game.
NB’s offense was a balanced attack, with four different players reaching paydirt in the endzone. Five players rushed for at least 30 yards in the game, with Preston Peterson picking up 85 yards. The Vikings only attempted five passes, with two being caught, one of which was for a touchdown.
Cambridge-Isanti had another rough outing, losing to rival St. Francis 41-12. C-I’s two scores came on a 90-yard pick-six by Blake Viesselman in the second quarter to make the score 14-7 and a 24-yard run by Brayden Coplan in the third quarter.
GIRLS TENNIS
The Jackets had another busy week, competing in five matches; going 2-3. The Jackets started with a 7-0 sweep over North Branch. They also had a 5-2 win over Andover. Their losses came via a pair of 5-2 losses to Blaine and Forest Lake, plus a 4-3 loss to Monticello. Individually, Evie Porta recorded four wins in the second singles and Erin Baker earned three wins in third singles.
Besides the loss to C-I, the Vikings also fell to Princeton 6-1, with Ashley Bistodeau picking up the lone win.
GIRLS SOCCER
C-I came up with a pair of conference wins last week, topping Chisago Lakes 2-1 and Princeton 6-0. In the win against the Wildcats, Mariah Martin and Alexis Davis scored for the Jackets. Six different Jackets scored in the win against the Tigers. C-I did have one setback last week, getting shut out by Sartell 5-0.
North Branch continues to search for offense, as the Vikings were shut out twice last week, losing to Monticello 4-0 and Chisago Lakes 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER
The North Branch boys were slightly more successful than the girls while going against the same schools. The Vikings were also shut out by Chisago Lakes by a score of 4-0. However, they salvaged a 1-1 tie against Monticello. Drew Deztler scored the lone goal for the Vikings.
C-I continues to search for their first win of the season, falling to Chisago Lakes 2-0, Hibbing 3-0, and Princeton 5-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
C-I hosted their lone home meet of the season last Friday, with both teams coming in third. For the girls, Makenna Sjoberg crossed the finish line in first place to lead the Jackets. On the boys team, Hunter Jacobson wound up in seventh as the top C-I finisher.
North Branch made the trek up I-35 to Pine City for a meet, with the boys coming in fifth out of eight teams. The girls didn’t have enough runners to record a team score. Individually, Jordan Stum came in eighth for the boys and Ava Witkowski came in 31st on the girls team.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
In their first meet of the season, the Jackets fell to Princeton 103-81. The Tigers earned a majority of the first place finishes in the meet, with only Olivia Hansen in the 200 IM and Jovie Ebertowski in diving scoring contested firsts. Princeton also swam the 400 free relay for exhibition only.
