After years of sub .500 seasons, the North Branch football team is beginning to get into the habit of contending for a section championship and state tournament berth. Now, all that’s needed to be accomplished is breaching that last obstacle and claiming the school’s first-ever football section championship.
North Branch will be making their second-straight appearance in the Section 7AAAA tournament following their 28-20 victory over Hermantown on Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be the third-straight year where the Vikings will be hoisting at least the runner-up trophy. Last season, North Branch entered the section championship game undefeated but was upended by Grand Rapids in a thrilling game. The year before, North Branch “won” the section runner-up trophy after COVID caused an abbreviated postseason that resulted in the #1 seed being handed the section championship while the #2 and #3 seeds battled it out on the gridiron for second place.
In the semifinal game against the Hawks, after allowing a first-quarter touchdown, the Viking defense clamped down on Hermantown’s passing attack, not yielding a completed pass until the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, North Branch’s ground game got rolling, scoring twice in the first half for a 14-13 lead.
NB doubled their score with a pair of long, time-consuming drives in the second half, building up a 28-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. Hermantown tried to rally, scoring their second passing touchdown to make the score 28-20, but with precious little time left in the game, a failed onside kick and a single first down chewed up the remaining time and gave the Vikings the win.
The Vikings are also doubly fortunate based on the results of the other section semifinal, which pitted Cloquet traveling to #1 seed Grand Rapids, who entered the game undefeated and QRF ranked #2 in all of Class AAAA. Cloquet, however, dominated the Thunderhawks 42-15, which results in a rematch between the Vikings and Lumberjacks, who just faced each other two weeks ago, with NB coming out on top 40-27. The game will also be a rematch of the 2017 section championship game, which was the first time in 30 years North Branch had advanced to the championship game.
And thanks to a scheduling change from a neutral site championship game in Duluth, the higher-seeded Vikings will play host to Cloquet. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
If North Branch again defeats Cloquet and earns that precious first-ever state tournament berth, they won’t have to travel too far for their state quarterfinal game and they could be facing a fellow Mississippi 8 school. Based on MSHSL bracketing, the section 7 champion faces the section 8 champion, which will either be Rocori or Becker. That game will be played on Nov. 10 at Blaine High School.
STUM HEADED TO STATE
Sophomore Jordan Stum made the most out of his section cross-country race, coming in eighth at the Section 7AA meet, which was good enough to advance to the state meet. Stum’s time of 17:27.20 was the fourth fastest time among runners who aren’t on teams who earned a berth in the state meet. The state meet will be held in Northfield on Saturday, Nov. 5.
As a team, the NB boys came in ninth out of 11 teams. For the North Branch girls, their top finisher was Ava Witkowski, who finished 59th.
In Section 7AAA, the Cambridge-Isanti boys finished seventh out of eight teams, with the girls finishing fifth. Kenna Sjoberg came in 12th in the girls race, just missing out on a state meet berth. The first six individuals who are not on the first or second-place teams advance. Sjoberg finished in seventh place.
Hunter Jacobson was the top C-I boys finisher, coming in 16th.
VIKING VOLLEYBALL ADVANCES TO SEMIFINALS
North Branch had an easy time in their section quarterfinal match, defeating Princeton 3-0 in just over an hour. The final scores were 25-17, 25-11, and 25-15.
The Vikings faced section #1 seed Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 2, where their season came to an end via a 3-1 loss to the Thunderhawks.
