FOOTBALL
The North Branch football team’s offense struck early and often, quickly running up a dominating victory over Pine City 60-8 in the team’s season-opening game.
NB would score four times in the first quarter alone, creating a 30-0 lead before the first horn sounded. Senior Preston Peterson scored the first two touchdowns of the game, with Vincent Boeck and Loghan Croal also finding paydirt. Peterson’s second and Croal’s scores were each one-play drives that featured a 40-plus yard run.
Others reaching the endzone for North Branch were Michael Thao, Ayden Droz, Jacob Robillard, and Lavonte Fisher.
Cambridge-Isanti unfortunately found itself on the opposite side of a lopsided score to begin their season as the Jackets fell to Elk River 52-7. C-I could only muster 142 total yards in the game, despite running 13 more offensive plays than the Elks. The Jackets’ lone score came in the fourth quarter on a six-yard run by Micah Wilson.
GIRLS TENNIS
The Jackets finished their week with a 2-1 record. The team started with a 6-1 loss to visiting Annandale, with Evie Porta picking up the lone individual win. C-I bounced back from that loss with two solid wins, topping Mora 5-2 and Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-1.
North Branch got a little breather in the number of matches played last week, but the one match was rough enough as a talented Pine City squad swept the Vikings 7-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Branch was the victim of a fraction-of-a-second play that cost them a goal and at least a tie score against Duluth Denfeld. With just three seconds left in the first half, a foul was called on a Denfeld player inside the penalty box, resulting in a penalty kick for NB. That kick, however, clanged off the goalpost and in the ensuing scramble for a rebound, the ball found its way into the net. However, the referee determined time had expired before the ball crossed the goal line, nullifying the score. The no-goal preserved Denfeld’s 1-0 lead, which held up the entire second half.
Earlier in the week, the Vikings did pick up their first win of the season, beating North St. Paul 8-0.
C-I’s only action of the week saw the Jackets travel to Big Lake, where the Jackets also fell by a score of 1-0.
BOYS SOCCER
C-I’s lone game of the week resulted in a 2-1 loss to Forest Lake. The Jackets’ lone goal came from Colin Rouse in the first half.
That same night, North Branch also could only muster a single goal, scored 30 seconds into their game against Grand Rapids, who won the game 4-1. In their other game of the week, NB fell to Denfeld 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
It was a rough week for both C-I and NB last week, as both teams were swept in their matches. The Jackets lost 3-0 to both Andover and Lakeville South, while the Vikings lost to Grand Rapids.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Jackets ran in their first official race of the season last week, competing at Zimmerman, where both the girls and boys teams came in fourth. Individually, freshman Makenna Sjoberg had the top finish for the girls, coming in ninth. Junior Jonas Kennedy was the top finisher for the boys, coming in 12th.
The Jackets will now host their lone home invite of the season on Friday, Sept. 9 at Isanti Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.