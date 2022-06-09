Twin Cities news station Fox 9’s traveling feature highlighting amateur baseball across the state of Minnesota will be making a stop in Isanti next Wednesday, June 15.
Labeled as the station’s “Town Ball Tour,” news personalities will be on hand beginning at 5 p.m., where they will broadcast live during the 5 p.m. newscast, along with featuring post-game coverage of the Redbirds versus Ramsey Renegades during their 9 and 10 p.m. news.
Besides meeting the TV personalities, attendees can partake in free ice cream, along with participate in yard games.
The first pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. There is no admission charged for Redbird games.
In case of inclement weather, the game and Fox 9’s appearance may be moved to a different day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.