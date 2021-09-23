The North Branch Area Public Schools Activities Department is seeking nominations for the Viking Hall of Fame, Class of 2022. Individuals can be nominated in one of three categories: Athlete/Participant, Coach, and Honorary. The Hall of Fame, Class of 2022 will be announced at a high school sports event to be determined at a later date.
The deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 1. For more information, and the nomination form, go to: nbskolvikings.com/vikings-hall-of-fame/. If you have any questions, please call the Activities Office at (651) 674-1514.
