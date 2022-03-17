During the taking of the team photo back in late November, North Branch boys basketball head coach Todd Dufault proclaimed to the team “we have to make this look nice, because it will be going in our section championship trophy.”
At the time, that prognostication may have sounded a little far-fetched, considering many of these same players had finished the previous season with a 2-16 record. In fact, the last time a Vikings boys hoops team finished a season above .500 was before any of these players were even born.
However, the Vikings quickly established that their first-year coach might very well have known something everyone else didn’t. The team raced out to an 11-1 record in the first half of the regular season and planted itself as a top contender in Section 7AAA.
The second half of the season presented the team with a few bumps in the road as the team, facing some stiffer conference competition, finished the season with a 16-10 record. It still maintained a #2 seed for the section tournament — the highest section seeding since at least the turn of the century. And with only six teams in the section, the team was afforded a quarterfinal round bye and home game in the section semifinals, meaning the team was only one win from Dufault’s preseason statement somewhat coming to fruition.
Unfortunately, that one win eluded the team, as the Vikings were edged out by #3 seed Hermantown 59-53 in that semifinal game held at home on Tuesday night.
“All good things eventually come to an end,” said Dufault on his Facebook page. “Congratulations to Hermantown. It was your night.”
The game itself was a duel to the very end, with neither team being able to establish a double-digit lead throughout. The visiting Hawks went out to a lead in the first half of the first half, taking advantage of several costly turnovers brought on by their full-court pressure. To counter, the Vikings went to a more up-tempo offense and was able to claw their way to their own small lead, which was whittled back to a three point, 33-30 halftime score.
The second half again saw Hermantown reestablish its own small, multi-possession lead, which North Branch again attempted to whittle away late in the game. This time, however, the home team could get no closer than a four-point deficit, with the Hawks capitalizing on open looks and free throws to earn the 59-53 victory and a berth in the section championship game.
“The guys battled hard,” Dufault said. “We had too many turnovers. Hermantown hit free throws and made the plays to secure the win. We got beat by a really good team.”
Looking on the positive side, coach Dufault applauded his team’s defensive effort. For the season, the Hawks were averaging roughly 80 points per game, compared to North Branch’s 66 points per game.
“To hold a high scoring team like Hermantown to 59 points really defines our team this season. Even though things did not go our way offensively, defense kept us in the game until the very end. The guys still put us in a position to win the game. Effort is never a problem (with this team). My guys left it all out there.”
For the game, Trevor Johnson led the Vikings with 12 points, the only North Branch player to reach double-digits.
Looking ahead, if Dufault makes a similar statement at the beginning of the 2022–2023 season, it might be equally bold as the Vikings graduate eight seniors from this year’s squad, including three starters. However, the coach points out the future does look bright.
“Our JV team was 18-6. Our freshman team was 18-8,” Dufault said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we will be back for more next year. One journey just ended. The next journey is about to begin.”
Jackets drop quarterfinal game
Despite winning seven of the last 10 games of the regular season, the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets couldn’t quite build up enough momentum to pull off a major upset of #1-seeded Andover, losing to the Huskies 79-64 in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals.
The top seeded Huskies jumped out to a 47-28 halftime lead and then held off a Jacket second-half rally to earn the win.
Junior Kobe Karels led the team in scoring for the game with 22 points. Seniors Colton Skoglund and Braden Jones scored 12 points in their final game for the Jackets, and sophomore John Troolin added 10 points.
