Helin named NBAPS Activities Director

North Branch Area Public Schools is pleased to announce the selection of Kindra Helin as its new activities director. She replaces Andrea Schmidt, who recently accepted a position at Roseville Area High School. More than 20 candidates applied for the position in a process that included three rounds of interviews.
Helin has served NBAPS for more than eight years in the activities office and has been with the school district since 2006. She graduated from Richfield Senior High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree with honors from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
She has broad experience in sports management and has supported the transition of four activities directors while serving North Branch Area Public Schools. Strengths that shined in the interview process included her positive attitude, service to others and student advocacy. When not working for NBAPS, Helin — a four-year starter on the Southwest Minnesota State softball team — is often found volunteering with Junior Olympics Volleyball.
“Kindra has a strong commitment to students and a desire to help each student fully experience personal growth through education-based activities,” said Superintendant Sara Paul. “She has demonstrated a keen ability to manage the dynamic menu of activities offered to students, and I am so excited that our coaches and advisors will be supported through Kindra’s leadership.”
Helin lives in Harris with husband Jay Helin; children Maddie, a high school senior, and Tanner, a sophomore; and Tucker, a choclate lab. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, and all things sports-related.
“I am looking forward to serving this community,” said Helin, adding, “and I am proud to be the person to continue the tradition of quality programming and service for students and families.
