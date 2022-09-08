The last remaining team from the Eastern Minny League at the Minnesota Baseball Association’s state men’s amateur tournament, the Isanti Redbirds, fell in the third round to the Delano Athletics on Saturday in Faribault, by a final of 5-0.
A walk, a single, an error, and a fielder’s choice led to a Delano run in the fourth. Two Redbird rally attempts with runners on base in the fourth and fifth were ended on double plays. The Athletics opened the game up in the sixth, adding four runs on a string of hits, aided by an intentional walk and an error. Isanti put several runners on base in the innings that followed but none scored.
The Region’s other representative at the state tournament, the Hinckley Knights, lost in the opening round 10-6 to the Richmond Royals.
