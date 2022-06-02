BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
The Bluejacket boys track and field team repeated as Mississippi 8 Conference Champions during the meet held on Thursday, May 26 in St. Francis.
Like last year, C-I took advantage of its depth in order to claim the trophy. The Jackets took four firsts, five seconds, and seven thirds in the meet. Riley Wilson had a pair of wins — in the 110 hurdles and pole vault — plus added a second place in the long jump. Samuel Mechah was also in the top three in three events, placing second in the 400 and third in the 100 and 200. Micah Wilson placed second in the 110 hurdles and third in the pole vault.
Other top-three finishes included Josh Foley (first, 300 hurdles), John Ziebarth (second, discus), Gordy Lawson (third, 300 hurdles), and Andre Hall (third, long jump). All four relays also finished in the top three, with the 4x400 team coming in first, the 4x100 team coming in second, and the 4x200 and 4x800 teams coming in third.
For the Vikings, all of their top-three finishes came in field events, with Nik Bovitz taking second in the triple jump, and third place finishes by Logan Murphy (high jump), Carson Weber (triple jump), and Jackson Marcussen (shot put).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
The Bluejacket girls also repeated last year’s team results by finishing with the conference runner-up trophy.
Junior Anika Larson was a triple champion, taking first in the 100, 200, and long jump. Senior Laci Leverty was the individual champion in the pole vault, and junior Kendyl Izzo won the 800. Leverty also finished in third in the 100. The other C-I conference championship came from the 4x100 relay.
Other top-three finishes came from Aiyan Knight (third, 400), Makenna Sjoberg (second, 3200 and third, 1600), Ashley Ladd (second, high jump), Hannah Bingham (third, triple jump), Erin Baker (third, discus), and the 4x200 relay (third).
North Branch didn’t have any champions, but several came in second or third. Asaysha Olson took second in the high jump and third in the triple jump. Shaeyna Andreotti took second in the 300 hurdles, with Ella Kuhlman taking third in the same event. Ella Dick and Lauren Hicks both took second, in the pole vault and shot put, respectively. The 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays all placed second.
SOFTBALL
North Branch advanced to the semifinal round of the Section 7AAA tournament, but had its season come to an end in the second elimination game. The Vikings started with a close 2-0 win over Hibbing.
They then dropped an equally close 2-1 game to #1-seed Hermantown before rebounding with a convincing 10-1 win over Grand Rapids.
The season ended as Hibbing turned the tables on the Vikings, winning 2-1 in the elimination round at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, May 31.
Cambridge-Isanti managed to pull out one win in its Section 7AAAA, double-elimination tournament.
After losing to Anoka 15-5 in the opening round, the Jackets topped Duluth East 9-0. The season ended with a 9-0 loss to Andover.
BOYS TENNIS
The Jackets completed a very satisfactory Section 7AA tournament with a team loss to #1-seed Duluth East in the semifinals. Individually, singles player Keagen Lowman placed third and the doubles team of Erik Kindem and Alex Magnuson placed fourth.
This is the first time C-I has had three medalists in one season.
BASEBALL
North Branch ended its season with a pair of losses, falling to Chisago Lakes 6-3 and Hermantown 10-0. The Vikings received the #3 seed in the Section 7AAA tournament, where they hosted #6 seed Hibbing in the opening round, winning 8-7.
They next will play at Hermantown on Thursday, June 2 in the second round of the double-elimination tournament.
The Jackets also lost their final regular season games, falling to Monticello 10-1, Big Lake 4-1, and Grand Rapids 10-0. C-I was given the #8 seed in the Section 7AAAA tournament and faced #1 seed Andover on Wednesday, June 1, after this edition went to press.
GIRLS GOLF
In its final conference meet of the season, held at the Purple Hawk, North Branch finished third and Cambridge-Isanti finished fifth.
North Branch’s Hailey Bistodeau and C-I’s Emily Nystrom tied for third place with scores of 88.
BOYS GOLF
The boys’ final conference meet of the season came at Chisago Lakes, where North Branch finished fourth and C-I finished sixth. Individually, Jack Gladitsch finished in fifth place for North Branch and Trevor Haupert finished 16th for C-I.
