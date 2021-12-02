Jacket girls cagers get season off to fast start

Girls basketball
In its second game of the season, the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team made a loud statement that it is serious about at least appearing in its fourth consecutive section championship game.
The Jackets, led by senior Mikayla Aumer’s 33 points, dominated the host Coon Rapids Cardinals, racked up 81 points while holding Coon Rapids to just 39, including a mere 12 points in the second half. Besides Aumer nearly matching the Cardinals’ team total by herself, Maraya Wiltrout contributed 16 points to the win, with Haylie Jerde also reaching double digits with 11 points.
The game marked the beginning of a hectic week for C-I that includes three games against section opponents as the Jackets will travel to Duluth East on Thursday, Dec. 2, and host last season’s section champion Forest Lake on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The season did begin on a bit of a sour note with a 62-60 loss to Spring Lake Park despite Aumer’s 35 points.
North Branch’s season began with a close 48-45 loss to section foe Hermantown at home. Senior Paige Peaslee led the Vikings with 18 points, with Ella Kuhlman adding 14 points and Chloe Lattimore finishing with 11.
Boys hockey
In its first-ever game as a co-op, the Northern Edge Stars — comprised of players from St. Francis and North Branch — played to a 3-3 tie versus Mora/Milaca.
Cambridge-Isanti had a rough start to their season, as the Jackets lost to Spring Lake Park 8-1. C-I’s lone goal came from Luke Pierson.
Girls hockey
The Northern Tier Stars’ only game of the season resulted in the same lopsided defeat as the C-I boys team — an 8-1 loss to Forest Lake. Natalie Cheney had the only goal of the game for the Stars.
