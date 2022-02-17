The 2022 Section 7AA Gymnastics Meet was a mixed bag for the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets. The team entered the meet both as the favorites — at least as far as the average team scoring rankings were concerned — and as the underdogs as far as varsity, big-meet experience was concerned.
Likewise, the end results wound up being a mixed bag as the Jackets put together three solid events, but struggled mightily on one en route to placing third with a team score of 139.675. Section newcomer Elk River-Zimmerman earned the section championship and team state meet berth with a score of 142.925. Anoka once again finished second with a score of 140.475.
On the plus side, though, senior Laci Leverty and freshman Abby Kryzer did just enough to take third and second place, respectively in the all-around, to advance individually to the state meet. The top three all-around scores, along with the next three highest scores on each event, qualify to compete at state.
As a team, C-I amassed the best bars (34.6) and floor (36.225) scores among the seven teams competing, plus had the second-best vault score (36.125). However, the team’s season-long bugaboo reared its head as only Kryzer was able to complete a no-fall beam routine, with the other four Jackets taking a total of six falls against their scores.
Even though Kryzer didn’t fall off the beam, the freshman had enough wobbles and form deductions to only garner an 8.775 on the event, her lowest of the meet. Her other three routines (9.025 on vault, 9.125 on bars, and 9.2 on floor) were solid enough to top all but one gymnast in the all-around with a total of 36.125. This will be the freshman’s second time competing at state, however, the first time in the individual meet as she was a part of the 2020 section championship team.
For Leverty, her chances of advancing to state in the all-around looked dim after her two falls on beam garnered a score of 8.025. However, the senior’s first place finishes on the bars (9.2) and floor (9.4), plus a third place on vault (9.375) was strong enough to bolster her all-around score to 36.0, which was .475 ahead of the fourth-place score.
Esget to compete on floor, vault
At the Section 7A meet, North Branch freshman Dakota Esget’s hopes for earning a state meet berth in the all-around was quickly and unexpectedly dashed on her first event of the meet, the bars — the same event she placed fourth on at last year’s state meet. While executing a difficult release move called a Pak Salto, Esget lost her grip on the low bar, causing her to fall flat on her back onto the mat. The deductions from that fall alone most likely meant the difference between Esget’s 35.85, fifth place finish and coming in third place, which was claimed with a score of 36.75.
Rather than packing it in, Esget regrouped to have solid performances on her three remaining events. Her efforts were rewarded with a fourth place finish on the vault with a score of 9.275 and a fifth place finish on floor with a score of 9.225. Both of those finishes qualified her to compete on those events at state.
As a team, the Vikings finished in fifth place with a score of 131.675. Big Lake repeated as section champion with a score of 145.85.
The Minnesota State Individual Gymnastics Meet will take place at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul on Saturday, Feb. 19. Leverty and Kryzer will compete in the Class AA session starting at 11 a.m., and Esget will compete in the Class A session starting at 6 p.m.
(2) comments
Congratulations Abby & Laci !!
Good luck to both of you at the state meet !!
Congratulations Abby & Laci and good luck at the state meet !!
