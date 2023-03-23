Jacket offense can’t keep up with Huskies’ mush

Going into the Section 7AAAA boys basketball championship game, the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets knew they had to play a near-perfect game on both the offensive and defensive end of the court if they wanted to upset the #1 seed Andover Huskies. After the first two rounds of the section tournament, Andover’s offense had plowed through their opponents’ defenses like a sled dog team through powdery snow drifts.
In the quarterfinals, Andover doubled up on Coon Rapids, beating the Cardinals 97-48. In the semifinals, the #1 seed came within a point of reaching the century mark, beating Anoka 99-82. And unfortunately for the Jackets, that trend continued as the Huskies racked up a whopping 106 points, defeating C-I 106-79 to claim the section championship and a berth in the state tournament.
Simply put, the Jackets’ defense couldn’t stop Andover’s career scoring leader, senior Sam Musungu, who continually knifed through the C-I defenders en route to scoring 45 points. In addition, senior Ben Kopetzki, who is the other part of Andover’s dynamic duo, scored 26 points.
C-I’s own duo of senior Kobe Karels and junior John Troolin tried to keep up to the furious pace set by Andover, scoring 27 and 29 points respectively, however, it just wasn’t quite enough.
In the first half, several Bluejacket offensive miscues allowed the Huskies to build up a ten-point halftime lead of 49-39. Andover extended the lead to 20 points quickly in the second half.
C-I had one chance to make a game of it as both Musungu and Kopetzki found themselves in foul trouble, with the former having to take a seat with four fouls at the midway point of the second half. During that brief respite, the Jackets were able to quickly shrink their deficit to eight, but they couldn’t quite take enough advantage to get it within even a two-possession difference before Andover again took control and extended the lead back to double digits.
As Musungu again stepped onto the court, the Jackets were forced to attempt more desperation long-range shots as a final push, but most of those shots went off target, leading to Andover extending their lead further to the final 27-point differential.
The Jackets finished their season with a 19-10 season record — a marked improvement from last season’s 8-19 record and their 3-16 record in the 2020-2021 season. The team will lose the services of Karels to graduation, along with starters Caleb Ludwig, Keagen Shrider, and non-starter Matt Crawford. But they will retain Troolin and several other juniors and sophomores who contributed to this season’s success.
Additionally, the team will be able to look forward to a drastic rule change that will benefit C-I’s style of play. Beginning next season, shot clocks will become mandatory for all games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.