Jacket tennis sweeps home triangular

The defending Mississippi 8 Conference and Section 7AA semifinalist Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket girls tennis team got its season off on the right foot, sweeping both Anoka and Duluth Denfeld 7-0 during the team’s season-opening home triangular on Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to head coach Thea Lowman, these initial non-conference matches are important considering the large turnover in players due to graduation. The perfect example of this turnover is freshman Evie Porta, who went from competing at fourth singles last season to first singles these first two matches.
Besides having a large turnover, the Jackets are a very young team, with only Ava Lowman and Leslie Bleess being seniors.
During the two wins, the Jackets had only one match go three sets, with many of the others yielding three or fewer set points.
C-I also hosted another triangular, this one against Hibbing and Hermantown, on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The results of those matches were not posted before this edition went to press.
C-I’s first competition away from the friendly confines of C-I’s blue courts will be on Thursday, Aug. 25, when the team travels to St. Cloud Tech for a quad against Apollo, Pine City, and 2021 Section 7AA runner-up Pequot Lakes.
VIKINGS SWEPT
North Branch also started its season with a triangular, but it was the young Vikings squad who got swept 7-0 by Belle Plaine and Annandale.
Similar to C-I, several North Branch returning players find themselves going against stiffer competition from the get-go. However, coach Joel Santjer likes how several players shook off the early season jitters and improved their game from the first match to the second.
The team also had the same results in a quadrangular at Mora against the Mustangs, Cloquet, and Aitkin on Monday, Aug. 22.
Also like the Jackets, the Vikings have a hectic first week of competition, with the team playing 11 matches in seven days. The Vikings also hosted Hermantown and Hibbing on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and then Denfeld, Fridley, and Osseo on Thursday, Aug. 25.
