The Bluejacket wrestling team had a strong, top-to-bottom showing during the Section 7AAA individual wrestling tournament, held last Saturday at Elk River. Of the 14 weight classes, the Jackets had 12 wrestlers advance to at least the fifth place match. Of those 12, seven finished in at least third place, with three qualifying for the state tournament.
Sophomore Leo Edblad, who entered the tournament as the second-ranked 113-pounder, had a relatively easy time of winning the section championship for the second year in a row. Edblad pinned his first opponent in the first period and followed that up with a pin 35 seconds into the second period of his semifinal match. Only the championship match went the full six minutes, with Edblad pulling out a 4-2 decision over Forest Lakes’ Parker Lyden.
The next state qualifier came at 170 pounds as junior Treytin Byers pinned his first two opponents before falling in a major decision to Anoka’s Noah Torgerson in the championship match. However, since Byers had already defeated the third place finisher earlier in the tournament, Byers was automatically awarded second place and the state tournament berth.
Finally came Scott Simpson, who moved up to 285 pounds after wrestling most of the season at 220 pounds. The senior was afforded a first round bye before picking up a pin in the semifinals. He lost the championship match to Colin McGeary of Forest Lake by a score of 9-7, and since he hadn’t faced Champlin Park’s Magnus Wright, the two faced off in a “true second” match to determine who would earn the right to compete at state. That turned out to be Simpson, as he earned a pinfall just before the first period buzzer sounded.
The Jackets actually had four others who were given a second chance at advancing to state after winning their third place match and then competing in a “true second” match. Unfortunately, Blaine Wald (120 pounds), Jacob Henderson (160 pounds), Darren Spencer (182 pounds), and Shawn Henderson (195 pounds) each fell short of picking up that one last victory.
Bombard, LaBelle again advance to state
For North Branch, stalwarts Brandt Bombard and Ashton LaBelle claimed the Section 4AA championship at 160 and 170 pounds, respectively. Both seniors gained pinfall victories in the quarter and semifinal matches before claiming their championships with decisions over a Simley wrestler.
This will be Bombard’s fourth trip to a non-COVID modified state tournament and LaBelle’s third.
Besides the two seniors, North Branch had three third place finishers in the tournament. Jack Baker (106 pounds), Michael Thao (138 pounds) and Jackson Marcussen (285 pounds) each came within one place of heading to St. Paul. However, all three had previously lost to the second place finisher, meaning they weren’t afforded the opportunity to wrestle in a “true second” match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.